“Yes, Ja Morant is definitely an All-Star!”: Stephen Curry gives his vote to the Grizzlies guard as he likes a tweet promoting the 22-year-old to make his first ASG selection this season

Ja Morant was one of the many All-Star snubs last season. This season, even Stephen Curry believes so, the Grizzlies guard should make his first-ever All-Star Game appearance.

Ja Morant has been one of the more entertaining guards ever since he stepped onto the NBA hardwood. After grabbing the Rookie of the Year honors back in 2020, putting up a solid 17.8/7.3/3.9 stat line, the former #2 pick managed to improve his game furthermore.

Putting up 19.1 points, 7.4 assists, and 4 rebounds last campaign, everyone expected Morant to make his first All-Star selection. However, he was one of the many notable snubs for the same. And this season, the highflyer started the campaign with an aim to make his first-ever ASG selection and prove his doubters wrong.

So far, the 22-year-old has been sensational, to say the least. In only his 3rd year, the 6-foot-3 electric player has been achieving incredible feats while breaking several league and franchise records. Averaging 24.5 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.7 rebounds this season, he is leading the Grizzlies to the 4th best Western Conference 22-14 record.

Stephen Curry likes a tweet promoting Ja Morant to get selected to his first All-Star Game this season

Golden State Warriors leader Stephen Curry is one of the many players to believe that Morant is a rightful owner of one of the All-Star seats. Recently, former NBA forward Evan Turner tweeted out a question regarding the All-Star selection of Morant.

Ja Morant an all star, right?? — Evan Turner (@thekidet) December 30, 2021

Steph decided to go ahead and like this tweet.

Steph decided to go ahead and like this tweet.

It is very possible we get to see a Steph-Ja backcourt duo this All-Star weekend. And once we do, with the GSW MVP’s long-distance bombs and the former ROTY’s explosiveness, the pair will surely be as deadly as you can imagine.