Samir Mehdi
|Published 18/02/2023

After 4 Months Of Dating, Marcus Jordan And Larsa Pippen Reportedly Want To Give Michael Jordan His 2nd Grandchild

Mar 30, 1995; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (45) talks with forward Scottie Pippen (33) after a timeout from the game against the Boston Celtics at Chicago Stadium. The Bulls beat the Celtics 100-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were thought to have had merely a single link in their lives, that being the fact that they won 6 championships together as teammates on the Chicago Bulls. However, ever since last September, another connection has been made that has sent NBA Twitter into a tailspin for the past few months. 

Scottie’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, and Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, were spotted on a date together last year. This set the internet ablaze and it wasn’t long after that the two were confirmed to be dating despite the 15+ year age gap between the two. 

By the time 2022 had come to a close, it was confirmed that the two were not only dating but were quite serious about one another. The two social media personalities made their relationship official with several posts about one another professing their love for each other.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan may be planning to have a child together 

Larsa Pippen had 4 children with Bulls legend, Scottie Pippen, and it seems as though she’s looking to have another child with a Bulls legend’s DNA. According to reports, Larsa and Marcus Jordan are planning to have a child together, which would mean Larsa would be the mother of Pippens and a Jordan. 

Michael Jordan became a grandfather when his daughter, Jasmine Jordan, gave birth to her child, Rakeem Michael Christmas. He’s already known as ‘Grandpa Mike’ in their family and so it won’t be all too difficult for the 5x NBA MVP to adjust to being called grandpa by another child. 

There isn’t clear and conclusive evidence of Larsa and Marcus wanting a child together but with the way things have been progressing between the two, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility in the slightest. They have been inseparable for the past couple of months and so a child together would only further solidify their bond. 

Michael Jordan’s thoughts on their relationship 

What has been on everybody’s minds since news broke out about Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s relationship is what Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen think of it. Given the circumstances, it is quite awkward for the pair to get together. 

Unfortunately for NBA fans, there have been no public statements from either camp about this relationship of theirs. Scottie, who was vocal about his disdain for Malik Beasley, has not said anything about his ex-teammate’s son as of yet.

