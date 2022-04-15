“Why Ja Morant over Trae Young?”: Atlanta Hawks beat writers grumble over each others’ All-NBA ballots ahead of 2022 NBA play-in game

Atlanta Hawks’ beat reporters Chris Kirschner and Pat Benson get into an argument on Twitter as the former picks Grizzlies’ Ja Morant over Hawks’ Trae Young for the All-NBA 2nd team.

The 2021-22 NBA regular season was one of the most exciting ones we’ve had in some time. Be it the close awards in MVP and DPOY or even the fact the final seeding in both the Conferences came down to the very last day, it was memorable. We are now waiting for the results of the Play-In and are just days away from the start of the best part of the season: The NBA playoffs.

However, this gives some time to discuss our All-Nba ballots. Be it basketball fans, or even media for that matter, have all begun jotting down their ballots, regardless of whether they have an official vote or not. This allows friends and fans to bond over/argue over their respective picks.

However, in the case of two Hawks beat reporters, a harmless All-Nba pick between Trae Young and Ja Morant turned into beef real quick between the duo.

Atlanta Hawks’ reporters get into argument as one picks Ja Morant over Trae Young.

Both Ja Morant and Trae Young have had amazing seasons this year. The Memphis rising star propelled himself into superstardom, averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Hawks star was exceptional, having the most total points and assists this season, and being an offensive powerhouse despite only having a 6’1 frame. The duo’s amazing seasons have made them prime contenders for All-NBA teams.

In fact, it was so close that a Hawks beat reporter Chris Kirschner picked Ja Morant over Trae Young for his All-Nba second team. This resulted in another Hawks reporter Pat Benson, calling out the former for picking the Memphis guard despite covering the Hawks star for all 82 games this year.

Imagine covering the Atlanta Hawks for 82 games and then voting Ja Morant over Trae Young for All-NBA. Smh — Pat Benson (@Pat_Benson_Jr) April 15, 2022

If you want to be loud on Twitter and subtweet me have some balls and @ me next time. I didn’t hear shit when I was one of two people who voted him All NBA last season Sorry I’m not a fanboy like you https://t.co/xIJByjFM4M — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 15, 2022

Kirschner came back with the logic that winning matters. He goes on to say they’re 15 games above .500 when he’s on the court, as Ja led them to the 2nd seed in the Western Conference. That is a fair enough argument, and can be held over Trae, as the Hawks finished the season as the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference.

The stats were close enough for me to put Ja second team because the Grizzlies were 15 games over 500 w him. That’s my reasoning. It’s why I voted Trae last season over Beal for third team. I put stock into winning. Both are incredible. Both are deserving of being All-NBA. https://t.co/teK0JvSa5Z — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 15, 2022

That being said, the Grizzlies are 20-5 this season when Ja Morant is out. So, how much is that is down to Ja, and how much is down to good coaching? Meanwhile, Trae Young carried the Hawks on the offensive end, averaging 28.4 points, and 9.7 assists per game this season.

In conclusion, it’s a very reasonable argument to have Ja over Trae. That argument would center around team success and Ja being an explosive athlete who is fun to watch. Meanwhile, Trae’s would be his value to his team, durability, and points and assists. People can differ on which player is more deserving, but you can make a solid case for each of them.

