“Is Kawhi Leonard Fu*king Made of Steel?!”: JJ Redick Remembers Being Mesmerised After Touching the Klaw’s Stomach

Kawhi Leonard is one of the most physical specimens in the NBA. Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 225 pounds, the Claw is pretty muscular.

Back in 2015, JJ Redick was impressed by Leonard’s physique.

During an episode of his podcast “The Old Man & The Three”, Redick spoke about touching the former Spurs star on his stomach and wondering if he had just touched steel. Further explaining Paul George the incident, the former NBA player revealed:

“When we played the Spurs in 2015 in the first round, Kawhi guarded me for a lot of that series. Not an easy matchup for me physically. There was a play where him and I kind of got into like, it wasn’t a scuffle, but we were like tangled up. And the ball kind of went away from us and we got fouled. So it was a free throw and we both went behind the 3-point line and we were kind of running into each other’s path.

I kind of just wanted to acknowledge that it was no beef, like I’m just trying to play hard and compete. I tapped him on the stomach, and I remember thinking to myself ‘Is he fu*king made of steel?! Wait, what did I just touch?’”

Also Read: Jonathan Kuminga Addresses Comparisons With The Klaw Following Warriors’ Win Last Night

JJ Redick previously also spoke about the same incident with Kawhi Leonard

This instance wasn’t the only time when JJ spoke about the 2-time NBA Champ’s rock-hard abs.

A few years ago, during a podcast appearance with Tyrese Haliburton as the guest, the former sharpshooter had narrated:

“It was a dead ball or free throw, and [me and Kawhi] had an exchange on the previous play and I just, like, walked over to him. And I can’t remember what I said, but I just tapped him on his stomach. And I remember thinking to myself, ‘I just touched a robot.’ Like, this motherf***** is built. He’s built. He’s solid.”

Replying to the 15-year NBA vet, the youngster also gave his insights on the “Fun Guy’s” incredible strength.

“We were playing the Clippers in LA, and at this point, guys off the bench are guarding me [since] I’m not that high up on the scouting report,” Haliburton told Redick. “Kawhi’s like, ‘Yo, I got him,’ and I’m like ‘What’s going on?’ So I come to get a dribble handoff, and his hand is on my hip, and I’m at the three-point line I think. And then I get the handoff, I look down, and I’m at the logo. I don’t even know how I got out here, I think he pushed me. It’s crazy how strong these guys are.” Kawhi’s stats from the 2022-2023 season After missing out on the majority of the initial season, the 2-time NBA Finals MVP is having quite a great campaign.

Not making it to the 2023 All-Star Game, Leonard picked up his pace and found his rhythm in January. Since the new calendar year, the 31-year-old has averaged 27+ points and 6+ rebounds per game.

However, for the season, the LAC star has been putting up merely 23 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.