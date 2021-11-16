“CJ What You Looking At? Come On, Man!”: NBA fans were amused when Michael Jordan yelled at a referee at Warriors vs Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are enjoying a decent start to their NBA season but their owner Michael Jordan goes off on them sometimes.

The basketball savant and part-owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, is a constant sighting in all of Hornets’ home games this season.

This season the Charlotte Hornets are playing better basketball than fans and experts expected of them. They are 8-7 after their tremendous win against the Western Conference table toppers.

Golden State Warriors were 11-1 before coming to Charlotte on Sunday. They ended up losing the game 106-102. Six of Charlotte’s nine players scored in double digits against the dubs.

Has that anything to do with Jordan’s absence from the dugout on the weekend? Hornets players are generally under huge pressure these days as MJ is courtside more often this year than last few. Kelly Oubre Jr felt that pressure a few days back against the New York Knicks. He is not the only one who felt that heat.

Michael Jordan wasn’t too happy with Kelly Oubre Jr. after this one 😅 pic.twitter.com/iQWeQqqCzO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2021

Michael Jordan looked pretty animated and even yelled at the refs

Michael Jordan wasn’t only dissing at his own players. The 6-time Finals MVP before yelling at Oubre from the stands was sitting courtside. The 6-time NBA champ turned back the clock and went 20-25 years back in time.

He was seen yelling at the referee, saying “CJ What You Looking At? Come On, Man!”.

Imagine being a ref and having Michael Jordan yell at you pic.twitter.com/q6FXihLWsu — CrossedSports (@crossedsportsig) November 16, 2021

CJ Washington was one of the three referees in the game, the other two Gediminas Petraitis and Tre Maddox escaped MJ’s wrath. Maddox wears no.23 maybe that’s why he was off the hook, even after missing some calls in the game.

Jordan was later seen sitting far away in his suite. Maybe because he wanted to be free of that mask and get some fresh air or maybe he didn’t want to yell at referees anymore.

There are barely any owners who you would find arguing with the officials. Mark Cuban is one lively character that comes to mind. That’s it, but Jordan is taking it another level by calling refs by their names and letting them know he still knows the game more than anyone.