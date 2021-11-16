“Draymond Green and I stuffed our faces with Barbeque and beers before Game 4 against Memphis”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry recalls a breakthrough moment between him and Dray during the 2015 Playoffs

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry recalls a moment between him and Draymond Green that ignited them towards their first championship

The Golden State Warriors are on an incredible run to start the season. They are 11-2 currently, and lead the NBA with their record. It is a special season for the Warriors for a multitude of reasons. This season marks the 10th season for Draymond Green in the NBA. Subsequently, it makes a decade of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green playing together. The Warriors trio are currently the longest-tenured teammates in the NBA.

Along with that, this season marks the year where Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen as the league leader for most 3-pointers made. Along with that, Klay Thompson is set to make his much-awaited return to the NBA. Before the season started, Kelenna Azubuike to talk about the decade spent with the guys, and take a look at the past.

“Beers and Barbeque. That’s what led us past Memphis”: Stephen Curry

Back in 2015, the Warriors made the Western Conference Semis for the 2nd time in 3 years. They got knocked out by the Spurs in 6 games back in 2013. This time, they were facing the Grizzlies. After winning Game 1, the Dubs lost Games 2 and 3. However, after Game 3, the Dubs went on a 3-game win streak and won the series in 6 games.

Kelenna asked Steph about the same and asked what moment was Draymond Green talking about. Steph opened up and said,

“That was huge because it just gave us perspective. You know when you want something so bad, and you’re fighting tooth and nail to get it, and you feel like you’re right there at that breakthrough type moment. We got punched in the face. First, we won game one, we lost the next two and we’re in Memphis. I remember getting back to the room, just me sitting there kind of reliving every possession of game three, and Draymond texted me saying ‘yo come across the street like no excuses.’ I knew what time it is. At that point, like let me come over here let’s talk about the game. We had a couple of beers, we got some barbecue, talked about the game for a second, but then just talked about life. It was a great scene just to get away from it for a little bit, get some perspective, enjoy the moment, like hey we’re in the playoffs. We know we’re still a good team flush out down the losses, come back to game four, take out take care of business. We reeled off the next three, and ended up winning the championship. So that was a special moment for sure, and it was pretty solid food too!”

Well, whatever the talk at the dinner was about, it sure did help the Warriors become who they are today.