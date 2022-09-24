Claiming mental peace over money, Ben Simmons purchases $13 million sprawling condo in Brooklyn

Ben Simmons purchases a $13 million condo in the affluent Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Making his debut for the Brooklyn Nets in the upcoming 2022-23 season, Ben Simmons hasn’t played a game since the 2021 semi-finals series against the Atlanta Hawks. Post his ugly exit from Philadelphia, the 26-year-old looks to start afresh, joining forces with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Currently, on a 5-year $177 million contract, Simmons leads quite the extravagant life. The former ROTY owns sprawling mansions in LA and New Jersey and has a fleet of supercars, including two Ferrari 488s (Spider and Pista), Porsche 918 Spyder, and Lamborghini Urus.

With an estimated net worth of $6 million, Big Ben’s list of endorsements includes a shoe deal with Nike and past commercials with Footlocker and Beats by Dre. Thus there is enough evidence to suggest that the three-time All-Star enjoys the glitz and glamor associated with NBA life.

According to New York Post, Simmons has purchased a luxurious condo worth $13 million in Brooklyn. The 6ft 11′ guard looks to resurrect his career, gearing up for his Nets debut.

One of the most controversial in all of the American sports lately, Simmons never seizes to make headlines. The most recent case was his $13 million purchase of real estate that former fiance and TV presenter, Maya Jama, helped him select.

As stated by the NY Post, The home is a two-unit combo at the Olympia, a 33-story luxury tower at 30 Front St. The building is decked out with 38,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a regulation-size tennis court overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge.

The Aussie native’s two units include a front-facing five-bedroom and a three-bedroom combo — are perched on a high floor and total around 5,000 square feet. There are also 325 square feet of outdoor space, with stunning views.

Simmons created quite the stir with his latest appearance on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and The Three podcast, addressing an array of issues, including feeling betrayed by his own, and how he longed for mental peace over money. As a result of missing games, the 2020 steals leader was fined an accumulative $19 million by the Sixers organization, with both parties settling the matter amicably.

Having received major brickbats for his poor shooting, Simmons now gets to play along his strengths, with Durant and Irving doing the heavy lifting on the offensive end of schemes.

