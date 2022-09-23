$6 million Ben Simmons addresses betrayal from his people, mental health, and making Nets debut

Ben Simmons sheds light on being in a dark place mentally, not receiving the support from the people he expected, and how he looks forward to his Nets debut.

Ben Simmons’ recent appearance on former teammate JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast has finally brought to light his perspective on a year filled with controversies. It all began with the former Sixers guard’s lackluster performance in the 2021 playoffs, followed by an ugly exit from Philadelphia.

Currently, with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons’ recent interaction on JJ’s podcast put to rest many of the unanswered questions. The 6ft 11′ point guard was as candid as ever, addressing his relationship with the city of Philly to his conversation with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Simmons, who didn’t play a single game in the 2021-22 season, citing his mental health, spoke more candidly on it, revealing how he didn’t receive support from the people he expected and agreeing to host JJ’s statement of former coach Doc Rivers and teammate Joel Embiid throwing him under the bus.

It’s been a rough ride for Simmons, who spoke of being in a dark place, especially post the series against the Hawks, adding how he isn’t bothered about getting fined and losing money.

Simmons, who has an estimated $6 million net worth was fined close to $20 million by the Sixers for missing games during the 2021-22 season. However, the parties would amicably settle the dispute later.

“It’s not about the money for me now, like, I want peace and happiness”: Ben Simmons on the fines issued and not receiving support from his people.

Gearing up for his Nets debut in the upcoming season, Simmons looks to put the Sixers saga behind him, putting all the unanswered questions, theories, and reports in the media to rest. The 26-year-old spoke about his dark phase, with his former Sixers teammates not having his back.

When asked if the series against the Hawks triggered a deepening spiral, Simmons had the following to say.

“I think, It was like, you know, I’m already dealing with a lot mentally, just in life as a lot of people do, but it got to a point where after that series, it’s life from the people that you’re supposed to have the support from or that, you know, that comfort from, and I wasn’t getting that either. So it was just a lot, it was a toll on me, and then mentally, it just like killed me.”

Fortunately, for Simmons and his well-wishers, the three-time All-Star is in a great place today and cannot wait to start training camp with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. The Aussie native is confident of getting a championship if all things work out.

Well, hopefully, Simmons’ dark days are behind him as he makes his comeback.

