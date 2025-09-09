Clippers Executives Equate Kawhi Leonard Cap Circumvention To Murder Charge, Says NBA Insider

Kawhi Leonard’s contract saga is shaping up to be one of the wildest NBA controversies in recent years. The six-time All-Star now faces the possibility of having his $150 million contract voided, which could be seen as harsh. Is the crime really that severe?

Advertisement

The issue stems from reports that Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer funneled extra money to Leonard through Aspiration, a fintech company he had invested in that claimed to be tied to tree planting. If proven true, it would mark a blatant violation of NBA salary cap rules. Whether the league hands down a punishment as extreme as removing Kawhi altogether or stripping the Clippers’ front office, however, remains to be seen.

Reporter Dave McMenamin was the latest to break down this unfortunate situation on ESPN. “The question mark is, was this a normal level of tampering, or was this super concerning?” asked the broadcast analyst.

“I was told by a Clippers source that we recognize regular tampering to be like a speeding ticket, salary cap circumvention is a red line. That’s a murder charge is what the source told to me.”

That’s quite the comparison. In other words, the repercussions for this shady move could affect Ballmer, Leonard, and the Clippers organization for years to come. Ballmer could be asked to step down, the team could lose draft picks, face a massive fine, be suspended, or players could be restricted from signing future contracts.

“I was told by a Clippers source that we recognize regular tampering to be like a speeding ticket, salary cap circumvention is a red line. That’s a murder charge is what the source told to me,” – @mcten pic.twitter.com/AoYgyqd3Fh — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) September 8, 2025

McMenamin elaborated on the situation, noting that the Clippers, including Ballmer, are cooperating with the Department of Justice as it reviews the scandal. “There is a belief within the Clippers right now that they are welcoming the league’s investigation. They are glad to have professionals be able to review the documents,” he stated.

“Ballmer told us that he was hurt and that he was angry, he may be a little embarrassed as well. He did bring this company deal to the table, maybe he didn’t vet them enough. When we start talking about the numbers being thrown around, not just this purported Kawhi Leonard contract being a big number, the $330 million to begin with is a big number,” added McMenamin.

Senior NBA writer Sam Amick from The Athletic also reported that the Clippers are seriously considering voiding Kawhi’s contract. If that happened, would Leonard sign with another team, such as the Thunder, Knicks, Rockets, or Celtics, perhaps on a bottom-line deal around $8 million a year?

If it comes to that, the fallout would be unprecedented for a player of Kawhi’s stature. A voided contract would not only reshape the Clippers’ future but also send shockwaves across the league as teams line up to gamble on a former two-time Finals MVP at a bargain price.

For now, it is all speculation while the investigation unfolds, but one thing is certain. The Kawhi saga has become the defining drama of this NBA offseason, with consequences that could linger in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.