“Nobody Said That but You”: James Harden Jokingly Ribs Taylor Rooks for Calling Him “Old”

The “uncs” of the Los Angeles Clippers are trying their best to recover from a disastrous start to the 25/26 season and have now won three games in a row. One of their most consistent performers? James Harden, who, despite his age, is playing at an elite level. That said, he doesn’t like being reminded of that.

Advertisement

After the Clippers’ victory over the Trail Blazers on Friday, Taylor Rooks spoke to Harden about his campaign, noting that he’s only one of four players averaging 25-5-8 this season. The other three players were Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Cade Cunningham, all of whom are considerably younger than the Beard.

“Don’t let them call you old,” Rooks said on Prime. Harden, however, had a hilarious response to that loaded up.

“Who said that?” Harden asked, interrupting Rooks. “You just making your own stuff up, nobody said that but you.”

Harden, 36, was, of course, joking. The Clippers were being ridiculed at the start of the season for assembling an old roster, and Harden was one of the players to fall into that category. He knows he’s old, just like some of the best in his generation are. But does that mean his drive has disappeared? No.

“I’m in an unbelievable space, I mean, the record isn’t showing it, but we’re gaining traction, and we got some good signs ahead of us,” Harden continued. “For me individually, I think, I can control being in the best shape that I can, and go out there and produce and try to play every single night to give our team a chance to win.”

The Clippers, of course, have a lot of work to do to make this season memorable. They’re currently 9-21, and a long way off even getting into the top-10. But recent results do show promise, which confirms what Harden hinted about the vibes changing.

“So, I don’t know about that ‘old’ name, but I feel young, I feel really good,” Harden concluded.