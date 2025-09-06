Clippers’ Fate Hinges on the 29 Other NBA Owners Amid Kawhi Leonard Investigation, Says Marc Stein

The Los Angeles Clippers have become the biggest topic of discussion in the weeks leading up to training camp because of the investigation into the team and owner Steve Ballmer, who have been accused of breaching the salary cap. The team may have denied any wrongdoing, but whether or not they are punished will not be decided by them. That is where the NBA’s competitiveness could come into play.

Advertisement

Reports indicate that Ballmer paid superstar Kawhi Leonard $28 million through Aspiration, a now-bankrupt company he had invested in, simply for wearing the Clippers uniform. Although it may take time for the full truth to emerge, Ballmer’s staggering wealth has left many wary that he could walk away scot-free.

In a recent All NBA Podcast episode, Marc Stein discussed Ballmer’s wealth and how current salary cap rules and team-building restrictions are, frankly, influenced by the Clippers owner. Ballmer is worth $131 billion and could, quite literally, pay almost any amount to assemble the best team possible. So, is it wise to go after someone who can seemingly outspend everyone else in the league?

Stein believes the 29 other team owners will have a lot to consider. Some may have ventured into similarly risky business and now stand on the brink of exposing themselves and putting their teams in trouble. Others might simply turn to the commissioner, Adam Silver.

Talking about a meeting between the other owners, Stein stated, “There may be some owners in the room who say, ‘I don’t know if we want you to dig into this too hard, because who knows what team X, Y, or Z has done…”

“But I have a feeling that there will be owners in the room who are like, we already can’t compete with these guys, Adam [Silver], what are you gonna do about this? How are you gonna look into this?”

Stein reminded listeners that the Clippers have stated categorically that Ballmer’s investment in Aspiration had nothing to do with Leonard. The team can back up that claim and has welcomed any investigation into the matter. The timing is critical, however, because with the upcoming Board of Governors meeting next week, Ballmer will have to sit in a room with the other owners, answer their questions, and address the accusations diplomatically.

“It also means that Adam Silver is most likely going to do a press conference next week,” the NBA insider added. “He will have to take questions from the media.”

Steiner knows that most of the questions asked will revolve around the Clippers, Ballmer, and Leonard. Most of the answers will be well prepared and polished, he opined. But it has the potential to shake the NBA to its very core.