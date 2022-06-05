“Didn’t think that would happen especially Dallas then the motherf**kers got us”: Mikal Bridges admits being embarrassed losing Game Seven at home

Suns forward Mikal Bridges is yet to come to terms with the loss against the Dallas Mavericks in the conference semi-finals.

The 2021-22 season was a bitter-sweet journey for the Phoenix Suns, who recorded the highest no of regular-season wins (64-18) in franchise history. Unfortunately, COY Monty Williams and his men faced a shocking elimination in the conference semi-finals at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.

In what many believed, the Suns were the top contenders to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy this year. However, the Phoenix team shocked everyone as they were ousted at home by Luka Doncic and co. The 37-year-old Chris Paul lost yet another opportunity to win a championship.

The Suns were 3-0 against the Mavericks during the regular season. The Phoenix team has been able to contain the Mavericks on most occasions, having a 14-3 record against them in the last 5-seasons. Thus it was surprising to see Doncic and the Mavs pull off such an upset.

During a recent appearance on the JJ Redick’s podcast, Suns forward Mikal Bridges would address the semi-finals loss against the Mavericks.

Mikal Bridges accepts the Game Seven loss against the Mavs was embarrassing.

Bridges had an impressive outing with the Suns this season, as he earned his first NBA All-Defensive First Team selection. The 6″6′ forward finished as the runner-up for the DPOY accolade. Bridges contributed to the offensive end of the schemes as well.

Bridges averaged 14.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 2.3 APG, shooting a highly efficient 53.4% from the field. The Suns forward hasn’t been able to process the loss against the Mavericks till now. Bridges believes the stigma of having lost in a Game Seven will haunt the Suns.

“Didn’t think that would happen especially Dallas. I haven’t lost to them, the Suns haven’t lost to them in years. So it’s just like every time we play them “we have their number, we have their number” Then the motherf**kers got us.”

Despite having great success in the regular seasons, the Suns have failed to get the job done on back-to-back occasions now. There Suns need to do some introspection going into the off-season and identify where exactly have they been going wrong come the postseason.

