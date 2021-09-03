“There was a time Kevin Durant had blocked my number on his phone”: Warriors’ Draymond Green talks about the rough times following the infamous 2018 blowup

Warriors’ star Draymond Green talks about how bad things got between him and Kevin Durant after their infamous blowup during the Clippers game

When multiple people who are passionate about achieving a common goal work together, there are always chances there may be conflicts. A conflict of the same sorts happened back in 2018, when the Warriors faced the Clippers in an overtime thriller. There were certain exchanges between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant, and things were never the same between the Warriors ever again.

Since then, the two stars have sorted out their differences. They are as close as brothers and they recently won an Olympic Gold in Tokyo. Draymond Green made his way to ‘What’s in Your Glass? with Carmelo Anthony‘ podcast. There, he talked about a lot of things, including his relationship with Kevin Durant. Green called Durant his ‘brother for life’.

Draymond Green recalls when Kevin Durant had blocked his phone number

Recently, Draymond Green had Kevin Durant over for a chat on his show ‘Chips’. There the two stars had talked about his incident, Durant gave his point of view, Green gave his, and they talked about how what happened could have gone smoother.

While on Carmelo Anthony’s podcast, Green elaborated on how bad things had gotten between him and Durant.

“I think there was a time period of where he wasn’t trying to say nothin’ to me. I think there was a time period where my number might have been blocked from his phone. But I ain’t never hit him on no like, “D***, you got a new number?” or “Yo, did you block me?” If I can only talk to you on Instagram DM, then that’s where I’m going to talk to you at. Because ultimately, it’s your decision on whatever terms we’re going to be on. The terms I wanna be on is that you my brother, I love you, I got nothin’ but love for you, and we can continue to build our relationship. But if that’s not where you’re at, I had to respect that.”

“Once that moment was over, I’m past the moment. Now, but in that situation, it’s not up to me to be past the moment, which is why ultimately, everything that happens from that situation is ultimately up to him. And I think one of the reasons we could reconcile our relationship and get back close and have a relationship again, is because I did approach it that way.”

Though things didn’t go well for the Warriors and Durant, it is good to see Draymond and KD still share a tight bond. As Draymond said, they’re brothers for life.