“C’mon NFL! Do Better! Sh*t Ain’t That Serious”: LeBron James Vehemently Disagrees With Tyreek Hill’s Cameraman’s Suspension

LeBron James, an avid fan of the NFL, isn’t pleased with Kevin Fitzgibbons having been suspended from the league indefinitely until the end of this 2023-24 season. ‘KFitz’ was a videographer for the NFL this season and is someone who has built up quite the relationship with stars across the league but Tyreek Hill has stood out amongst those stars. It was his celebration with Hill that led to Fitz getting suspended.

Advertisement

The celebration in question is the one from the Week 6 Miami Dolphins-Carolina Panthers game where Hill scored a touchdown. Fitz was in the vicinity for this and to celebrate, Hill to his friend’s camera and recorded himself and proceeded to do a backflip. Kevin would then celebrate along with him but unfortunately this is what led to his suspension.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kfitzsports/status/1729689511095877762?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Tyreek has since claimed he wants to speak up about it but is afraid of getting fined. LeBron James on the other hand, seems to have had enough as he calls out the NFL for putting NFL TD celebrations in a chokehold.

“Man this F’d up! Suspended for the year and possibly for good! C’mon NFL!Do better! Sh*t ain’t that serious!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1730074521024270367?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If Fitz were to get his job back at the NFL, it would most probably be through Tyreek Hill. The two got acquainted and eventually very close during Fitz’ time at the University of Miami. Along with Hill, he’s also worked with guys like Saquon Barkley, Antonio Brown, and Trevor Lawrence.

LeBron James has a few of his own celebrations fined

The NFL is perhaps the most stringent with its rules when it comes to celebrations during TDs. They’ve done everything from fine Justin Jefferson over $10,000 for hitting the ‘too little’ to costing Jamaal Williams nearly $20,000 for thrusting his hips.

Advertisement

LeBron James, who has been in the NBA for 21 seasons now, has had his own share of celebrations fined over the decades. His most iconic however would certainly be the time he hit the ‘big balls’ celebration. He did this after hitting a clutch-time 3 over Myles Turner in late November of 2021.

This action by James cost him a pretty penny to the tune of $15,000. The celebration has been banned across the league as other players have also done it and received a fine as well. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar even spoke up about the celebration after LeBron hit it, condemning it.