“He Will Be Broke In the Future”: NFL Fans React To Trevon Diggs’ Big Personal Life Revelation

Trevon Diggs is a talented cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, but whether or not he’s considered one of the best in the league is up for debate. While he’s a turnover machine who jumps routes regularly, Diggs also has a risk-reward play style that can get him burned quite often. Additionally, an ACL tear in 2023 has thrown his future skills into question.

But one thing that’s certain about Diggs is that his family is growing at an inconceivable rate. Most of us know that the Dallas corner is a father, as his son Aiden became a fan favorite in the hit series Hard Knocks in 2021. Since then, though, it seems like Diggs has gotten busy.

Recently, Diggs revealed that he has had 7 kids in the last two years. A shocking revelation that caught most of us off guard.

“I have like seven kids…” Diggs said, according to MLFootball.

Furthermore, the cornerback reportedly had these kids with seven different women. And he’s only 26.

One fan pointed out that Diggs can contact another NFL player for help on how to support so many children. He lives in Miami and plays for the Dolphins.

If you thought Diggs’ situation was a mess, wait until we tell you about Tyreek Hill’s. The Miami wideout reportedly has at least twelve children with five different women. Yes, that’s right, twelve with five!

In terms of child support, there are no official numbers. But reports suggest that Hill pays one of his ex-wives $13,500 to support three of his children. If we take that average and do some quick multiplication, one can surmise that he has to pay around $54,000 a month in support. More quick math, and we arrive at a whopping $650,000 per year.

To Hill, that’s chump change, as he’s made close to $120 million in career earnings. But to Diggs, that’s the entirety of his roster bonus. And that’s just an estimation that could be on the cheaper side. Who knows how much Hill actually pays to some of his exes?

All in all, the jokes could very well end up coming true. At the rate he’s going, Diggs could be right on par with Hill for kids by 2027. While some find it funny to joke about his financial future, others are genuinely worried that the child support payments could make the Cowboys cornerback go broke.