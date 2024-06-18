“Colder Than Belichick’s Heart”: Skip Bayless Blasts Luka Doncic, Compares Him to Tom Brady’s Former Coach

Skip Bayless just went off on Luka Doncic and his lackluster performance in the NBA Finals. It took the Boston Celtics just five games to defeat the Dallas Mavericks and be crowned the new NBA champions. Amidst this, while Skip did commemorate Boston’s win, the veteran analyst was not happy with his hopes being flushed down in the end.

Advertisement

After the Mavericks’ hard-fought battles in the Western Conference to make it to the finals, Skip Bayless chose Dallas as the team to win this NBA Finals series in seven games.

So, when he saw Luka Doncic fail to perform, the Undisputed host went on a rant, comparing the four-time All-Star’s cold shooting streak to Tom Brady’s former coach from his time on the New England Patriots.

“I picked the Dallas Mavericks to win in seven games in the NBA Finals and I was wrong and I was a fool. But I did so because of Luka Doncic.”

Bayless brought up Luka’s shooting averages from this past season, highlighting how he put in the work during this past offseason to become a better shooter. He even pointed out the difference in the level of difficulty between the East and West’s playoff battles.

“Then we get to this stage, the finals. And Luka went colder than Belichick’s heart, especially in Boston. I couldn’t recognize him.”

What a letdown was Luka in these Finals. pic.twitter.com/Ld9Dhmv9UM — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 18, 2024

Bill Belichick was the former head coach of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, a team from Boston. Over the years, Belichick has developed an image of being a cold-hearted person.

Bayless drew a direct comparison between Bill Belichick’s cold-hearted moves and decisions to Luka Doncic’s cold-streak shooting in the NBA Finals. And while it may sound beyond harsh, Bayless may not be off the mark on this one.

Luka Doncic shot a career-low from beyond the arc, going 11-45 (24.4%) over the course of five games. His free throw shooting wasn’t something to boast about either as he only made a little over 50% from the stripe during the finals against Boston.

At the end of the day, there is likely no one on the planet who is beating on the Slovenian more than himself. However, his experience of his first-ever NBA Finals could turn out to be invaluable in the future. And so, while Bayless is hardly going to be the last analyst to criticize Luka for his abysmal displays, he will likely come back far stronger before long.