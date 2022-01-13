Basketball

“Coldest player of the game, ‘RUSSELL WESTBROOK”‘: Sacramento Kings mock the Lakers point guard as he goes 0/5 from the 3-point line in a 9-point defeat

"Coldest player of the game, 'RUSSELL WESTBROOK"': Sacramento Kings mock the Lakers point guard as he goes 0/5 from the 3-point line in a 9-point defeat
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Rob Gronkowski is the craziest white guy I've ever seen in my life": When Shaquille O'Neal carried the Bucs TE on his shoulders at Shaq's fun house.
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Coldest player of the game, 'RUSSELL WESTBROOK"': Sacramento Kings mock the Lakers point guard as he goes 0/5 from the 3-point line in a 9-point defeat
“Coldest player of the game, ‘RUSSELL WESTBROOK”‘: Sacramento Kings mock the Lakers point guard as he goes 0/5 from the 3-point line in a 9-point defeat

The Lakers’ Russell Westbrook problem is far bigger than any other. The LA team is…