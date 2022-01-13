Basketball

“Shaquille O’Neal sells his stake in the Sacramento Kings”: The NBA legend plans to pursue a business endeavor in the sports gambling industry

"Shaquille O'Neal sells his stake in the Sacramento Kings": The NBA legend plans to pursue a business endeavor in the sports gambling industry
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“C’mon Corey Kispert, shoot that!”: Kyle Kuzma seen getting mad at Wizards rookie for passing up open three that would have given the forward his first ever triple-double
Next Article
"Darius Garland joins the ranks of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving": Cavaliers guard grabs his first career triple-double to make it to the exclusive list in franchise history
NBA Latest Post
"I'mma give Kyrie Irving the shot!": James Harden replies hilariously when asked if Uncle Drew would play home games for the Brooklyn Nets
“I’mma give Kyrie Irving the shot!”: James Harden replies hilariously when asked if Uncle Drew would play home games for the Brooklyn Nets

Nets’ superstar James Harden jokes about giving Kyrie Irving the COVID vaccine when asked about…