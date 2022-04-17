“Come on Kevin Durant! Shake it off, do what you do! Take this game over!”: Skip Bayless tries to hype up the Nets’ star after his slow start vs Celtics in Game 1

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless tries his best to hype up Kevin Durant, wants the Slim Reaper to wake up and take over

The Brooklyn Nets are at the TD Garden, facing off against the Boston Celtics. Having fought their way through the play-in games, the Nets are looking to assert their dominance and show the league what they can do.

This is the second straight time that the Celtics and Nets are meeting in the first-round playoff series. Last year, Kevin Durant and the Nets took out the Cs in 5 games. However, this time, the roles are reversed. The Celtics are the 2 seed, and the Nets came from the play-in games. Jayson Tatum and co would be looking to get revenge for the previous season.

Also Read: “Kevin Durant you’re selfish! I didn’t care Michael Jordan was the leader, and you shouldn’t have as well!”: When Dennis Rodman called out the Slim Reaper for his Warriors’ exit interview

So far, they have been working well on the same. The game is tied at the half, and has had 17 lead changes so far. They’ve forced 12 Nets turnovers and have restricted KD to just 7 points, and forced him to turn the ball over 4 times. Skip Bayless cannot watch his dear Nets suffer and put out a tweet for Kevin Durant.

“Kevin Durant, take this game over please!”: Skip Bayless

Despite Kevin Durant having a slow start to the game, the Brooklyn Nets are shooting 54% from the field and 40% from the deep. However, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum haven’t unleashed their attack on the Nets yet. The duo has combined for 23 points so far, and we know how much more they’re capable of.

Skip Bayless knows the same as well, and cannot bear to see his Nets lose. After the Clippers got eliminated, the Nets are the only team Skip has been with from the start. He put out a tweet urging Kevin Durant to take the game over, hoping the Slim Reaper answers his prayers.

Come on, KD, shake it off, heat it up, do what you do. Take this game over. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 17, 2022

Also Read: “You have to win 4 to win a Playoff series. If it was one win, we would’ve been in the Finals last year!”: Hawks’ Trae Young wants to move past Game 1, focus on the remaining games against the Heat

We all know what the Durantula is capable of once he gets going. Major props to Ime Udoka and the Celtics for keeping him contained so far. They would hope to keep it the same way for the rest of the game, and as long as they can in the series.