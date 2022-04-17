“You have to win 4 to win a Playoff series. If it was one win, we would’ve been in the Finals last year!”: Hawks’ Trae Young wants to move past Game 1, focus on the remaining games against the Heat

Hawks’ star Trae Young was ICE COLD today, as he managed to score only 8 points on a career-low 1-12 shooting

The Miami Heat played hosts to the Atlanta Hawks today for Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. After taking down the Charlotte Hornets and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Hawks fought their way to face the Heat in the playoffs.

Trae Young played a huge role in the Hawks being at the FTX Arena tonight. He went off for 32 points in the 2nd half of the final play-in game. However, the case wasn’t the same today. The Miami Heat came prepared for a Trae assault, and instead, they held him to a career-low shooting night.

Young finished the game with a measly 8 points on 1-12 shooting from the field, and 0-7 from the deep.

Trae Young tries to paint the bigger picture, is optimistic for Game 2 and beyond

The Atlanta Hawks, after having made the Eastern Conference Finals last season, have had a shaky start to the 2022 Playoffs campaign. They fell behind by as many as 32 points. After Game 1, Trae spoke to the media and tried to remind them this is a marathon and not a sprint.

Trae Young: “You have to win four games to win a series. You don’t win one and win it all. If that was the case, we would’ve been in the Finals last year.” — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 17, 2022

The Hawks had just played their final play-in game less than 72 hours ago. Many assumed that fatigue could be a reason behind the same. However, coach Nate McMillian dismissed these notions, and praised Heat for being the better team.

Nate McMillan didn’t blame this loss on tired legs for the Hawks, as they just played Friday night. Said he thought the Heat just played at a different level. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 17, 2022

Hopefully, the Hawks get their act together soon, and the series gets some balance. Game 2 of the Hawks-Heat is on Tuesday.