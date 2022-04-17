“Kevin Durant you’re selfish! I didn’t care Michael Jordan was the leader, and you shouldn’t have as well!”: When Dennis Rodman called out the Slim Reaper for his Warriors’ exit interview

When Bulls legend Dennis Rodman called out Kevin Durant for his ‘not belonging’ comments regarding the Warriors

Kevin Durant is about to enter the 11th playoffs in his 14-year NBA career. The Slim Reaper is one of the best players to ever pick up the basketball, and there are no doubts about it. Durant has revolutionized the game for bigs, showing how they aren’t restricted to just the paint, and can do everything on the court.

When one thinks of successful big men in NBA History, they can never forget Dennis Rodman. The Worm was one of the best to ever do it, and a genius at his craft. However, one cant draw many comparisons between KD and Rodman.

One big similarity is that they have multiple championships to their name, and they teamed up with stars to get the same. Dennis Rodman joined Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on the Bulls. On the other hand, Kevin Durant joined forces with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

“I didn’t care who was the leader, I just wanted to win!”: Dennis Rodman to Kevin Durant

When Kevin Durant parted with the Warriors after three seasons, he gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal. During that interview, KD said,

“I came in there wanting to be part of a group, wanting to be part of a family, and definitely felt accepted, but I’ll never be one of those guys.”

“As time went on, I started to realize I’m just different from the rest of the guys,” says Kevin Durant of his time with the @Warriors https://t.co/PNvg3zkgiZ — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 11, 2019

This did not sit right with Dennis Rodman. Rodman, who knew a little about the same himself, called KD out and called him selfish.

“I just don’t understand, I don’t understand why he would even come out and say something like that,” Rodman said. “Embrace it. … I enjoyed it, I didn’t care who was the leader. Didn’t care who was the leading force, who was this and this, I just wanted to be a part of it, I wanted to win. Wanted to impact the city, I wanted to make people happy.”

I thought if anyone would relate to KD’s comments on joining the Warriors mid-dynasty, it would be Dennis Rodman. But Rodman surprised me by saying of Durant leaving Golden State, “I think it’s very selfish of KD, and I don’t care if he’s listening…” – and well, there was more: pic.twitter.com/q5e6hIp2cE — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 10, 2019

Well, Rodman wasn’t wrong. Sure KD has a right to feel what he did, but what he had with the Dubs was something beautiful. Giving all that up for something like that did not make any sense.