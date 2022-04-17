Basketball

“Kevin Durant you’re selfish! I didn’t care Michael Jordan was the leader, and you shouldn’t have as well!”: When Dennis Rodman called out the Slim Reaper for his Warriors’ exit interview

"Kevin Durant you're selfish! I didn't care Michael Jordan was the leader, and you shouldn't have as well!": When Dennis Rodman called out the Slim Reaper for his Warriors' exit interview
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Killer Miller is back": Yuvraj Singh, Aakash Chopra, R Vinay Kumar and others celebrate as David Miller and Rashid Khan beat CSK in IPL 2022
Next Article
WrestleMania 38 beats Super Bowl LVI: Twitter Reacts to WWE Wrestlemania 38 beating Super Bowl as biggest event of the year
NBA Latest Post
"Kevin Durant you're selfish! I didn't care Michael Jordan was the leader, and you shouldn't have as well!": When Dennis Rodman called out the Slim Reaper for his Warriors' exit interview
“Kevin Durant you’re selfish! I didn’t care Michael Jordan was the leader, and you shouldn’t have as well!”: When Dennis Rodman called out the Slim Reaper for his Warriors’ exit interview

When Bulls legend Dennis Rodman called out Kevin Durant for his ‘not belonging’ comments regarding…