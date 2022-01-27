Basketball

“Come on Shaq!!! The Miami Heat haven’t been at full strength all year and they’re in the first place”: Dwyane Wade confronts former teammate Shaquille O’Neal for being biased towards the Nets and the Lakers

“Come on Shaq!!! The Miami Heat haven’t been at full strength all year and they’re in the first place”: Dwyane Wade confronts former teammate Shaquille O'Neal for being biased towards the Nets and the Lakers
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"LeBron James is a mixture of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Jerry West, and Bill Russell": Pat Riley believes the Lakers superstar is in a class of his own
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Come on Shaq!!! The Miami Heat haven’t been at full strength all year and they’re in the first place”: Dwyane Wade confronts former teammate Shaquille O'Neal for being biased towards the Nets and the Lakers
“Come on Shaq!!! The Miami Heat haven’t been at full strength all year and they’re in the first place”: Dwyane Wade confronts former teammate Shaquille O’Neal for being biased towards the Nets and the Lakers

Experts call out the biasedness of the other expert all the time, this time it’s…