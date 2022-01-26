“I was practicing what to say to Kobe Bryant in the mirror”: Kyrie Irving revealed how nervous he was to challenge the Lakers legend to Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving dished on just how nervous he was to meet Kobe Bryant and challenge to a 1v1 at Team USA practice 9 years ago.

Quite nearly everybody who knows of Kobe Bryant and Kyrie Irving’s close relationship knows about the video released by Duke Blue Planet from about a decade ago. The 2 minute clip shows the Blue Devil freshman challenging the Lakers legend to a one-on-one with $50,000 on the line at Team USA basketball practice.

Ever since then, Kobe Bryant seemed to take Kyrie under his wing, along with several other athletes who preached and followed the ‘Mamba Mentality’ mindset. Guys like Jayson Tatum, Giannis, and Joel Embiid, amongst others have credited the ‘Black Mamba’ for the way they approach the game.

The 5x champ however, revealed that of all the mentees he’s had in the past, it was Kyrie Irving with whom he was most close with. After Kobe was one of the first people Irving FaceTimed after winning the 2016 NBA championship, telling him his advice to him worked.

What many don’t know about the day where Kyrie had challenged Kobe to a 1v1, was that the former was quite nervous while approaching his idol.

Kyrie Irving on chopping it up with Kobe Bryant at Team USA practice.

Kyrie Irving exudes confidence on and off the court. So, hearing him open up about actively being nervous about meeting Kobe Bryant and him practicing what to say to him in front of the mirror is quite surprising. Well, not so much considering the fact that it is in fact, Kobe Bean Bryant that he was going up to talk to.

KAI took to his Nets teammate, Kevin Durant’s, ETCs podcast to talk about that infamous yet viral video from Team USA basketball practice

“I walk over there and my heart’s pounding, bro, I don’t know why. I’m like, I’m about to go talk with Kobe. I’m like, honestly, I’d beat you one-on-one, bro. And I practiced the line in my head, like when I get a chance, I could beat you one-on-one. I practiced in the mirror before I got there and I’m like Kobe, man, like I could beat you one-on-one.”