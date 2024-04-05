mobile app bar

Coming Off 23 Points Against the Thunder, Jaylen Brown’s Availability for Celtics-Kings Up in The Air

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Coming Off 23 Points Against The Thunder, Jaylen Brown's Availability For Celtics-Kings Up In The Air

Mar 30, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are prepared to take on the Sacramento Kings in the TD Garden tonight. The cross-conference matchup would be the second for the season between the two teams. The first game on December 20th ended in the Celtics washing the Kings 144-119. For the next game, the Celtics have a few things to worry about, primarily the questionable status of their star player Jaylen Brown.

According to the official injury report, Brown is listed as ‘Questionable’ because of a left-hand strain. Derrick White is also listed as ‘Questionable’ because of a low back contusion. When the Celtics faced the Kings last time in December, Brown and White proved their worth in the team as they tied for the most points (28) in the game. Brown also had five rebounds and six assists against the Kings.

He has been impressive, this season so far, for the Celtics. In the 67 games that he has played, Brown is averaging 23.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals, per game, while shooting 50.1% from the field. Brown is also shooting 35.8% from the three-point line and 70.1% from the free-throw line.

As for the teams, the Celtics are chart toppers in the Eastern Conference with a 60-16 record, whereas the Kings are eighth in the West with a 44-32 record. So, if Brown ends up missing this game, the impact would be felt by the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown’s recurring injury woes

In the last game he played against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brown showed up for his team with 23 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. The recent questionable status might be confusing but if we look back on the last few weeks, Brown has missed four of the last 12 games for the franchise. From hip contusion to wrist injury, there have been several reasons behind him sitting out these games.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the Celtics are headed into the playoffs, it won’t be a problem if the team decides to rest Brown for the next Kings game as his availability will be crucial for the post-season in the coming days. Regardless of the assumptions, the team will take the final call.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Read more from Prateek Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these