Coming Off 23 Points Against the Thunder, Jaylen Brown’s Availability for Celtics-Kings Up in The Air

The Boston Celtics are prepared to take on the Sacramento Kings in the TD Garden tonight. The cross-conference matchup would be the second for the season between the two teams. The first game on December 20th ended in the Celtics washing the Kings 144-119. For the next game, the Celtics have a few things to worry about, primarily the questionable status of their star player Jaylen Brown.

According to the official injury report, Brown is listed as ‘Questionable’ because of a left-hand strain. Derrick White is also listed as ‘Questionable’ because of a low back contusion. When the Celtics faced the Kings last time in December, Brown and White proved their worth in the team as they tied for the most points (28) in the game. Brown also had five rebounds and six assists against the Kings.

He has been impressive, this season so far, for the Celtics. In the 67 games that he has played, Brown is averaging 23.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals, per game, while shooting 50.1% from the field. Brown is also shooting 35.8% from the three-point line and 70.1% from the free-throw line.

As for the teams, the Celtics are chart toppers in the Eastern Conference with a 60-16 record, whereas the Kings are eighth in the West with a 44-32 record. So, if Brown ends up missing this game, the impact would be felt by the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown’s recurring injury woes

In the last game he played against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brown showed up for his team with 23 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. The recent questionable status might be confusing but if we look back on the last few weeks, Brown has missed four of the last 12 games for the franchise. From hip contusion to wrist injury, there have been several reasons behind him sitting out these games.

Now that the Celtics are headed into the playoffs, it won’t be a problem if the team decides to rest Brown for the next Kings game as his availability will be crucial for the post-season in the coming days. Regardless of the assumptions, the team will take the final call.