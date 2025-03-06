Brian Windhorst Names 6-ft-1 Guard as One of the Key Reasons Celtics Will Defend Their Championship

Mar 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) tries to fight off Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Even without Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics remain a force to be reckoned with. With the six-time All-Star sidelined against the Portland Trail Blazers, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard answered the call, becoming the first pair of teammates in Celtics history to both drop 40-plus points in a game.

Advertisement

The two guards also combined for 19 three-pointers, setting another record as the first pair of teammates in NBA history to each splash 9 threes in the same contest. White and Pritchard aren’t the first names that come up in Celtics’ conversation, but they are key cogs that help separate Boston from other contenders.

Brian Windhorst lauded the pair’s electrifying shooting performance on ESPN’s Get Up, stressing that Pritchard’s rapid growth is the key to Boston’s repeat hopes. “Payton Pritchard is the reason why the Celtics are going to be so hard to beat for the title,” Windy said.

Windhorst claims players like White and Pritchard are what make the Celtics so dangerous. Even if Tatum, Jaylen Brown or even Kristaps Porzingis fail to show up in any particular game, Boston’s depth possesses the confidence to take over when needed.

Windy believes this confidence was instilled by third-year coach, Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla’s trust in his players’ shooting abilities is why explosive performances like last night are possible for the Celtics.

The Blazers attempted to keep it close, but the unmatched shot-making from Boston’s smallest guards was simply too much for the young squad to handle, even without Tatum and Porzingis.

Payton Pritchard is playing the best basketball of his career

Pritchard has grown as a player, and his importance to the Celtics has too. The fifth-year guard was struggling to even crack Boston’s rotation before Mazzulla arrived and was even mentioned as a trade candidate, but he quickly responded to a larger role with his current team.

After serving mostly as a backup guard or garbage time player throughout his first three seasons, Pritchard has become a vital piece of the Celtics’ championship puzzle. He came alive last season, playing admirably in all 82 games and has taken his game to the next level this season.

Pritchard is averaging double-digit points (14.4) for the first time in his career, rising from a mere backup to a solidified sixth man. The veteran playmaker currently holds a sizable lead in the Sixth Man of the Year race. Especially after last night’s performance, the distance between him and second place is only growing.