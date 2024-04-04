Jaylen Brown Talks About Sprained Left Hand After Returning to Celtics’ Lineup

Credits: Mar 30, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) has a few words with the team attendant after he slips on the court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After missing a game against the Charlotte Hornets, Jaylen Brown was available for the Boston Celtics’ clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following Brown’s 33-minute performance, the 6ft 6” forward spoke to the reporters and gave an update, that will leave fans of the franchise pleased, regarding his sprained left hand.

Jaylen Brown returned to the lineup and played for 33 minutes after being sidelined for a single game. In these 33 minutes, Brown seemed to be struggling due to his ankle as he recorded five turnovers and shot merely 4/14 from the field. However, his 23-point, 7-rebound, and 4-assist outing, per NBA.com, was encouraging.

With his injured hand being the cause of concern for the fans of the Cs, JB gave a positive update about the same. Speaking about the importance of playing through the injury, Brown revealed how he felt “fine”.

“I think it’s fine. It’s something I’m not concerned with moving forward. It bothered me a little bit tonight, but part of it is working through it, playing through it, it gives you a little bit more information down the line if things were to get any worse, but I think it’s nothing to be concerned about,” Brown told the reporters, per Noa Dalzell.

Jaylen Brown suffered multiple injuries during the 30th March contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Apart from hurting his knee and back, the 27-year-old was also in pain after injuring his left hand. Even though he played through the contest, as expected, Brown was given a rest against the Hornets.

It might seem as though the Celtics are rushing, to get Jaylen Brown to return to the lineup. However, with merely six games remaining before the regular season concludes, it seems as though Joe Mazzulla wants his star player to find his rhythm before the postseason commences.

Going up against some tough teams, it won’t be shocking to see Brown put up stats lesser than what he’s been averaging. However, with the Boston side already having clinched the #1 spot in the Eastern Conference, the main goal would be to get the high-flying swingman ready for the playoff.