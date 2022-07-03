“Compared to Michael Jordan, I am broke, damn!”: $400 million worth Shaquille O’Neal was bothered by $2.1 billion net worth of the Bulls legend

When Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal revealed how he felt about only being 7th on the list of richest former NBA players

Shaquille O’Neal is quite the rich man, isn’t he?

Why wouldn’t he be? He’s got investments, sponsorships, and so many more money-making assets practically coming out of his ears. Heck, after all his efforts, the man has a monster net worth of a whopping $600 million. That, right there, is generational wealth.

So, with all this in mind, when it comes to former NBA players, you’d expect him to at least be in the top 3 richest, right? Well…

In 2021, Shaq was interviewed on just this subject, where he revealed he only falls 7th on that list. Better yet though, he also revealed his admittedly hilarious feelings on it.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal felt he was ‘broke’ after seeing how much former NBA players like Michael Jordan made after the NBA

Now, we may have said ‘7th’, like it was no big deal. But, with former NBA players no longer falling under the negative stereotype of wasting away all the money they earned after their career, being 7th all-time on this list is a bigger deal than it has ever been.

Still, if you tell Shaq that he’s one hell of a rich man after seeing this list, he’s going to have a VERY different opinion to yours.

Don’t believe us? Well then, how about we show you exactly what he had to say on the matter?

“You know it’s crazy because I was at the airport too like the NBA richest players like… I was like number seven damn I am broke… compared to these dudes but it’s just motivating and it’s just and like the crazy thing is I never wanted to be rich… I just wanted to buy my mother anything she wants.”

For those that may not be aware, Michael Jordan sits atop this list, with a monster net worth of $2.2 billion.

Will Shaquille O’Neal ever get there?

It may seem a bit unlikely, but we’re going to bet on the Big Diesel to do it. When it comes to money, he’s been a REALLY smart guy, after all.

