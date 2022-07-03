“Stephen Curry has 80%+ wins in four consecutive seasons while Michael Jordan didn’t even have four in total”: The Warriors vs Bulls debate re-ignites

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has four straight seasons with 80%+ wins, surpassing the likes of Michael Jordan, who didn’t even have four in total.

Currently basking in the success of his 4th title and maiden Finals MVP, Stephen Curry has stirred the conversation for a place in the top 10 players of all time. The Warriors PG had a phenomenal year, with the status of the all-time 3-point king bestowed upon him and collecting 3 MVPs by the end.

Curry silenced all his critics and naysayers who questioned his legacy as he hadn’t won any of the Finals MVPs in his last 3-titles. The two-time scoring champion came up big time during the 2022 playoffs, having his clutch gene on full display.

The Golden State Warriors have elevated themselves into one of the most successfully run organizations in American sports. Steph has been a principal ingredient in this, revolutionizing the game of basketball. The eight-time All-Star is once in a lifetime athlete who has changed the dynamics of 29 teams.

Golden State has been on top of the NBA heap for 8-years now, besides a few bumps in the journey. An interesting stat shows Curry has 80%+ wins in four consecutive seasons.

Stephen Curry has more 80%+ season wins than Michael Jordan.

Comparing Steph’s and MJ’s games is like chalk and cheese. The two legends are from different eras but account for the handful when it comes to the most influential players to step on the hardwood. Though Jordan’s success leaps ahead of Curry, the baby-faced assassin had a statistic that proves him worthy of GOAT discussion.

Curry won at least 80% of the games from the 2014-15 season to 2017-18. Speaking of His Airness, he had three seasons with 80% wins, 1991-92, 1995-96, and 97-98. Interestingly, the Warriors had also broken the Bulls’ record (72-10) for the most successful regular season in 2016.

Well, the above statistic re-ignites the Warriors vs. Bulls greatest team of all-time debate. Though Curry might have more successful regular seasons to his credit than Jordan, the latter is 6-0 in the Finals compared to Steph’s 4-2.

