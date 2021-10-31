“I almost had a triple-double against Michael Jordan”: Tracy McGrady was mesmerized by the Bulls legend, but the Raptors rookie was on his game

Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady talks about watching Bulls GOAT Michael Jordan for the first time when the former was a teenager and then playing against him during his rookie year.

It would not be wrong to say that Michael Jordan had a larger-than-life personality. The 6x NBA champion instilled fear in the opposition’s minds from his very presence on the hardwood. Many people believed that the visiting was beat as soon as they stepped into the United Center.

The Bulls superstar had a persona unlike the sporting world had ever seen. Jordan could make the best in the world weak in their knees. One such player to experience this first hand was Tracy McGrady.

During an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, T-Mac touched upon seeing his Airness for the first time when he was seventeen years old. McGrady added, talking about his experience of facing Jordan as a rookie.

During the podcast, T-Mac spoke about nearly having a triple-double against MJ’s Bulls. The seven-time All-Star added, he would get his revenge when Jordan played for the Wizards.

Tracy McGrady talks about his first encounter with Michael Jordan.

During the podcast, host Stephen Jackson would ask T-Mac about playing against Jordan for the first time. “Shaking in my boots,” replied McGrady.

“Let me go back 1997, MJ in the playoffs, I think they played against the Hawks. I’m at the playoff game. I got an opportunity to go back to the locker room after the game. So I’m standing there like I’m seventeen years old kid, I’ve never been around NBA players like this. Pip comes out. All these players come out. Mike comes around that corner, and I ain’t gonna lie to you, man had a glow bro. Mike comes out, and I was like damn!!”

T-Mac then spoke about facing his Airness as a rookie for the first time when the former played for the Houston Rockets and how it took him a quarter to get over the fact this is Michael Jordan.

“I had my best game as a rookie playing against him. I almost had a triple-double. In front of 30,000, you know we played in the Skydome and that was the year they had 72-10, we were one of them ten. Mike had about 35-points, he had probably 12 on my easily. I had to get his a** back though when he was with the Wizards,” said T-Mac.

Probably we’ll never see an athlete like Michael Jordan. The Bulls legend was considered invincible by many. MJ paved the way for future NBA players to become global icons.