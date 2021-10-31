“My most memorable dunk that I very very often think about is on Patrick Ewing”: Michael Jordan reminisces about on his most favorite dunk

Michael Jordan made an iconic poster dunk on Patrick Ewing back in the 1991 NBA playoffs, one that still decorates many poster walls.

During the playoffs of 1991, Jordan’s Chicago Bulls faced Patrick Ewing’s New York Knicks in the first round of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls swept the Knicks in 3 games, but the most memorable moment in the series was when Michael Jordan dunked on Patrick Ewing.

In Game 3, Jordan faked the double team in the corner( i.e Charles Charles Oakley and John Starks ) and ran baseline to dunk on Patrick Ewing, who tried to block the shot. Jordan scored 33 points, 7 assists, 6 steals that game.

#OTD (1991) Michael Jordan had 33 PTS, 7 ASTS, 6 STLS & 1 epic poster dunk on Patrick Ewing. The Bulls swept the Knicks in this series, which started off with a 126-85 beatdown in GM1 pic.twitter.com/2X5M5KTi4o — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 30, 2018

This dunk was No.6 at ESPN The Jump’s 50 Most Memorable Dunks. During that show, Jordan’s then teammate Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen said ” I remember this like yesterday”.

John Starks, who was double Jordan teaming with Oakley on that play later said:

“We had him trapped. He was like Houdini at the time. He got out of that trap me and Oka[Oakley]” put on him. Oka kind of opened up the back door on him so to speak.”

“He did it so quick, Patrick just didn’t have enough time to react.”

Ex Teammate of Jordan, Steve Kerr once said “That to me might be the greatest dunk of all time”

Michael Jordan’s favorite dunk:

On NBA 2k YouTube channel, Jordan was asked about his favorite dunks. To which he replied ” my most memorable dunk that I very very often think about is the Patrick Ewing. And that’s because Patrick and I are such good friends”

Jordan added: “I told him Georgetown guys don’t block shots. All they do is take charges. And I dunked so hard on him, it’s unbelievable. And every time I see him, that’s the first thing I remind him of.”