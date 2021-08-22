“Comparing LeBron James to Eric Bledsoe is just madness!”: NBA Twitter explodes as CJ McCollum shockingly compares the Clippers guard to the Lakers star on his podcast

Portland Trail Blazers star, CJ McCollum issues some incredibly high praise about Eric Bledsoe while sharing his thoughts on his move to the Clippers

Eric Bledsoe is easily one of the most polarizing players in the league today.

During the regular season, the man is one of the better players in the NBA at his position. His offensive game, while fairly simple, is very effective. And his stocky build despite being only 6’1” allows him to be a great defensive player as well.

Frankly, the regular season was never a problem for the now Clippers star. But, up until this point, the postseason definitely has been.

Right now he is considered to be one of those players that is unreliable during the playoffs, and justifiably so. His game seemingly falls off a cliff during these matches, and he tends to become more of a liability than a contributor.

Still, it seems the Clippers saw something in him, and in a move, most in the NBA community have criticized, traded for him. CJ McCollum however revealed that he absolutely loved this for the franchise, and even bestowed a massive compliment onto the shoulders of Eric Bledsoe.

Let’s get into it.

CJ McCollum reveals he is a big fan of Eric Bledsoe and compares him to LeBron James

Okay yes, a bit off-beat. But give the man a chance.

In a recent episode of his podcast, ‘Pull Up’, McCollum chose to speak about the Bledsoe’s trade to the Clippers. Here is what he said.

“I’m a big fan of Eric Bledsoe. He’s like mini LeBron. Super athletic explosive can lead a team, can run a team. Has had some great years of basketball, especially with the Phoenix Suns… I like the Bledsoe move. Personally, I think he’s a good defender. He’s aggressive, he’s athletic, he’s explosive,”

Now, to be fair to the Blazers star here, this isn’t the first time Bledsoe has been called ‘mini-LeBron’. In fact, the name itself is even registered as a nickname of his on Basketball Reference, so it’s more popular than you’d expect. But, this didn’t stop the NBA community from exploding on the matter. Here are just some of the tweets.

Which NBA player has the worst takes? I gotta go with CJ McCollum. He’s had a lot of terrible takes but this really does it for me 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/x4k23c2DKw — Hana 🏀 (@HanaHoops) August 22, 2021

I mean it’s not a bad take. Many people said that about Eric Bledsoe. He just didn’t end up being that — Keyshawn Varnado (@CoachKeyshawn) August 22, 2021

“Eric Bledsoe isn’t like mini Lebron” pic.twitter.com/qqNj3oOeEc — Miles Bridges connoisseur (@Damiandollafan) August 22, 2021

Comparing Eric Bledsoe to LeBron James is just 🤯😂 — Nathaniel Diago (@natediago) August 22, 2021

Do you know who Eric Bledsoe is?? https://t.co/kjVB0jGVwD — Sahil (@sshah523) August 22, 2021

Frankly, we’re still a bit skeptical about this trade. At the end of the day, the star still hasn’t shown his quality in the postseason.

But hey, who knows? Maybe this could be his and the LA Clippers’ year.

