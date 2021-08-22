“Probably LeBron James The First Year I Was On The Lakers”: JaVale McGee Snubs Steph Curry As His Favorite Teammate During His NBA Career

JaVale McGee has had the chance to play with both LeBron James and Steph Curry in his career, and when asked to pick, he had a quick answer.

McGee has had the NBA career of a journeyman, never sticking to one team for too long as he never quite established a proper role in the league.

Playing for seven different NBA teams, McGee has had the privilege of being on some really good teams and playing alongside some really great teammates including LeBron and Steph.

McGee has won three titles in his NBA career, two as a part of the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, and one with the Lakers in 2020. Recently, the Phoenix Suns picked the big man up.

JaVale McGee Chooses LeBron James Over Steph Curry As His Favorite Teammate

Playing with former rivals, McGee has had the unique opportunity of playing with two vastly different superstars with very different play styles.

Curry is the best shooter in the world while James’ facilitation and downhill scoring ability ranks among the best in the NBA right now.

So, who did McGee have more fun playing with. The answer is LeBron James. When a fan asked the center who his favorite teammate was McGee responded with:

“I would probably say LeBron the first year I was on the Lakers”

It’s interesting to see McGee go that way, but maybe it has to do with the amount of fun he had being part of the ‘Lakeshow’ with LeBron and Anthony Davis.

LeBron’s playmaking ability is one of the best in the league, and as a result, LeBron would often link up with McGee on rim runs or lob passes, creating a sense of excitement within the fans.

McGee’s role over his NBA career has changed drastically, and these days, he comes in to provide that excitement as a high energy contributor off the bench who can lock down the paint and make athletic and exciting plays on the other side of the ball. It’s likely that McGee will embody a similar role with the Suns as he now has another great facilitator in Chris Paul to throw him alley-oops.

