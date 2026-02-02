“Complete and Utter Clown”: NBA Fans Torch Reggie Miller Over Caitlin Clark-Payton Pritchard Comparison

Comparing players from the NBA and WNBA has always been controversial, but it becomes even more contentious when a future Hall of Famer from the women’s league is placed in the same category as a non-elite men’s player. That’s what landed Reggie Miller in some hot water with the NBA community after his comments earlier today.

Advertisement

Caitlin Clark is widely regarded as one of the best players in the WNBA right now. She rose to national prominence during her college career at Iowa, where she became the NCAA’s all-time leader in points per game, averaging a remarkable 28.4 points throughout her time in college. Her dominance earned her AP Player of the Year honors twice.

Miler, however, decided to compare Clark to Payton Pritchard, who plays for the Boston Celtics. No disrespect to him, but Clark’s legacy is poised to be a lot bigger.

“I like Payton Pritchard from Boston,” Miller said during the Knicks vs. Lakers at Madison Square Garden. “The way he’s able to handle the basketball. Hits good shots when the shot clock is running down, a lot like this young lady. Isn’t afraid of the big moment and is a champion like she’s soon to be.”

Pritchard is averaging a career-high 17 points per game this season and has improved steadily each year since entering the NBA. Still, the comparison felt underwhelming and somewhat dismissive, especially considering that Clark, the face of the WNBA, was standing right next to Miller at the time.

Even Clark appeared momentarily taken aback by the remark. While she may have simply been processing the comparison, her reaction suggested genuine confusion and mild offense, making the moment noticeably awkward.

Caitlin Clark’s face reaction when Reggie Miller compared her game to Payton Pritchard is just . @TWDTV1 pic.twitter.com/K1bm22sIAX — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) February 2, 2026

Naturally, fans roasted Miller over his response. Most notably, one pointed out that the analyst has been on a bad run of takes lately. “Between this and saying DRose had a “6-8 year stretch where he was in bitw convos” he’s firmly established himself as a complete and utter clown,” they noted.

Between this and saying DRose had a “6-8 year stretch where he was in bitw convos” he’s firmly established himself as a complete and utter clown https://t.co/6TYfn1BBBa — ☄️ (@MitAri34) February 2, 2026

Others talked about how Miller has become a bit of a rage baiter, and they pleaded with Clark to prove him wrong in the coming season. “This guy is an all time r*tard. I’m glad everyone catching up on it now,” one wrote.

This guy is an all time retard. I’m glad everyone catching up on it now https://t.co/j1pgqooDV6 — bin$ (@BIONICLEBINSS) February 2, 2026

“30 PPG this year @CaitlinClark22 this disrespect can not be tolerated,” another stated. “Say some bs like that again and we throwing bricks at ya knees,” someone else piled on.

say some bs like that again and we throwing bricks at ya knees https://t.co/KZUQgKf7u2 — (EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS) (@thfcgenie) February 2, 2026

Fans were unhappy with Miller’s comparison and made their feelings clear. Whether he takes notice of the backlash and shows greater respect toward Clark in the future remains to be seen, but for now, he is certainly not among the most well-liked figures in basketball.

Clark’s WNBA career has not fully taken off yet, despite flashes of why she is considered a generational talent. She had a solid rookie season before missing most of her sophomore campaign due to injuries. As a result, her scoring average dipped from 19 points per game to 16 between the two seasons, leaving her focused on getting back on track in year three.

Still, Clark’s ability to catch fire from three-point range can swing games in an instant. If everything comes together, a comparison to the likes of Stephen Curry feels far more respectful and closer to what she is capable of becoming.