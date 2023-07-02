“$2.6 Billion in Revenue the Past 7 Years”: Kyrie Irving ‘Demands’ Spot Alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James in Sneaker Impact

The world of sneakers has witnessed some extraordinary endorsements over the years, with legendary figures like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant often hailed as the holy trinity in terms of sneaker impact and sales. Recently, a tweet sparked a discussion on social media, questioning who had the highest-selling signature shoes among these iconic athletes. Surprisingly, Kyrie Irving, the enigmatic Dallas Mavericks star, took to Twitter to emphatically demand his place on the same pedestal. This is because, as he claims, his shoes have generated over $2.6 billion in revenue.

Kyrie Irving, known for his mesmerizing handles and clutch performances on the court, had a notable endorsement deal with Nike. However, the partnership hit a roadblock last year. Despite the setback, Irving’s signature line of sneakers managed to achieve remarkable success, generating over $2.6 billion in revenue over the past seven years. In a tweet response to actor O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s query about the highest-selling signature shoes, Irving confidently asserted his status as a dominant force in the fiercely competitive shoe market, emphasizing his significant contributions to the brand’s revenue.

Kyrie Irving’s Argument Explored

Kyrie Irving’s tweet not only expressed his demand for recognition but also shed light on the impressive financial impact his signature shoes had made. The revenue figures he mentioned—$2.6 billion in the past seven years—certainly put him in a conversation alongside the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. To put this into perspective, Michael Jordan’s brand has reportedly earned Nike a staggering $19 billion USD in the past five years, underscoring the immense influence and popularity of MJ’s iconic sneakers.

In his tweet, Kyrie Irving confidently stated,

“My signature line made the previous brand I was with over 2.6 Billion in Revenue the past 7 years. I can safely say, I am one of them ones out here in the competitive shoe market, dominating. And not to be arrogant, Go Ask around, the kids that grew up wearing/buying my shoes know, respectfully I am that guy because of the Support WORLDWIDE.”

With these words, Irving asserted his impact and called upon the testimony of his dedicated fanbase to support his claim as a significant player in the sneaker industry.

While specific revenue figures for Kobe Bryant’s signature shoe line were not mentioned in the tweet, industry estimates suggest that his shoes have enjoyed significant success since their introduction. Additionally, LeBron James, with a shoe line that has been in existence since 2003, has consistently performed well in the market. Last year alone, LeBron’s shoes earned $340 million. Over the course of two decades, his line is estimated to have generated revenue ranging from $100 to $300 million each year.

Kyrie Irving’s earnings from his signature shoes, though not explicitly mentioned, have undoubtedly been substantial. As one of the key faces in the modern sneaker landscape, Irving’s appeal among players and sneakerheads alike has translated into financial success. Forbes reported that he made $11 million from his endorsement deal during the last fiscal year, a testament to his marketability and influence.

Irving’s Anta Partnership

Kyrie Irving had a notable endorsement deal with Nike. However, due to a series of controversies, their partnership hit a roadblock last year. As a result, Irving began searching for a new sneaker sponsor and it appears that he has found one. Recently, at his annual summer basketball camp, Irving was spotted wearing the Anta Shock Wave Pro 5 basketball shoes, indicating a potential partnership with the Chinese sports equipment company, Anta.

The deal between Kyrie Irving and Anta has not yet received an official announcement. Irving hinted at the upcoming agreement during an Instagram Live session. Expressing his excitement, Irving stated:

“I will be signing my new shoe deal very, very soon. I won’t even call it a shoe deal. I’m about to blow this out the water. I’m so excited about it.”

This collaboration with Anta comes after Nike officially ended its association with Irving following their fallout, which began before the controversial social media post in November 2022.

Kyrie Irving’s new sneaker deal with Anta has yet to reveal the financial details. However, it’s worth mentioning that Anta already sponsors seven NBA athletes, including Klay Thompson and Gordon Hayward, who have their own signature sneakers.