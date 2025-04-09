When Michael Jordan Accepted “LeBron James May Beat Him” in 20 Years and Reflected On His Parents’ Teachings

In a rare moment of humility, Michael Jordan once acknowledged the possibility that LeBron James might surpass him in the GOAT conversation. Their names have been pitted against one another ever since LeBron started taking over the NBA. Since they never played against one another, it has been difficult to assess who’d be the better player.

Advertisement

However, that hasn’t stopped the debates from taking place. MJ and LeBron are the centerpieces of the longest-running debate in the history of the sport. While MJ’s greatness, which transcended basketball, speaks for him, LeBron’s longevity is something we’ve never seen before.

To add an interesting twist to the debate, Jordan, while speaking with Cigar Aficionado’s Marvin Shanken in 2017, said LeBron might take the throne from him in 20 years. This was a surprisingly open take for someone whose competitive fire is so revered. In fairness, MJ has never called himself the greatest, as he believes it does a great disservice to the great players who didn’t play in his era.

He said, “If you ask me, I can never give you an opinion about things like that. As an athlete, all you ever want to do is be the best athlete that you can.” On that quest, he also remembered the advice his parents gave him, “Don’t rub success in people’s faces.”

Despite being revered by players from all eras, MJ knows that there’ll be a time when the number of people who watched him play will be outnumbered by those who watched LBJ.

He said, “If you ask 20 years from now, I’m pretty sure LeBron [James] may beat me.” There’s a mutual respect between the two, and they’ve shown love to one another on countless occasions. However, they aren’t friends yet.

LeBron James and Michael Jordan don’t talk

LeBron’s appearance on the Pat McAfee Show made a lot of noise. The 40-year-old is notorious for not making many podcast or talk show appearances, but this time, he had a lengthy conversation on several topics. One of the topics that was brought up was his relationship with the Bulls legend.

He said, “We don’t talk. Because I’m still playing. I’m still playing, I’m still focused on my craft right now. And MJ, we all know MJ. Even if you don’t know him personally, he is one of the most ruthless competitors there is, and until I’m done and he doesn’t have to look at me running up and down wearing the No. 23 and every time my name is mentioned, it’s mentioned with his.”

He is hopeful that once he retires, he will have a better relationship with MJ. Referring to how Kobe Bryant went from being his competitor to a good friend post-retirement, LBJ is positive that his friendship with Michael Jordan will also take off similarly.