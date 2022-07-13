“Now we know where Ray Allen’s hate for LeBron James is coming from”: NBA Twitter brings up a compilation of Lakers star humiliating former Celtics star back in the day

Ray Allen believes LeBron James is not the GOAT because he’s not a great dribbler and shooter, but there is something fusty about his statement.

There are several arguments as to why LeBron James can only be second to Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate. His Airness achieved much more in a shorter period of time being the best.

Then there are MJ’s 10x scoring titles (9 more than Bron), 9x All-Defensive First team selections (4 more), 2 more championships, 1 more MVP, a couple of Finals MVP, 3x steals title, and a DPOY.

James’ dictating a game of basketball, his longevity, him being a #2 scorer and #7 assists provider all-time, being the face of the league for close to two decades, and being able to put a season close to 30 PPG in his 19th year, makes his case against Mike.

Still, there is something that has Jordan above everyone else in the debate even if Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant were also as close as King James if not closer. But that’s definitely not what Ray Allen said recently to an LBJ stan.

Ray Allen might still be holding grudge against LeBron James for his mind-numbing blocks on him before their Miami Heat days

In a brief chat with a kid who seemed to be on the “LeBron James is the GOAT” ship, former Heat sharpshooter Allen who was a crucial part of the 2nd Championship run of LeBron and his Heat team in 2013, talked about things LeBron isn’t great at, which are supposed to be the basic necessities for the best player.

What an absurd statement by one of the greatest shooters of all time. That assessment will remove Shaquille O’Neal and many other top-10 players and have them beyond the top 25 maybe. It’s like if someone were to be a GOAT shooter they must have great handles as well to create a shot for themselves.

No sir Ray Allen, you weren’t a great dribbler neither is Klay Thompson but you both are better at shooting the ball. That’s what separates you from a Reggie Miller or a Larry Bird who had much better ball-handling skills.

Likewise to be the best basketball player of all time being the only player to score 30,000 points, dishing out over 10,000 assists, and gathering over 10,000 boards with those bad qualities Ray mentioned, should be enough.

But it seems what Bron used to do with Allen and any other star back in the day makes them carry a life-long grudge. NBA Twitter brought it up.

By the end of his career James will have a resume, which, if divided into four equal parts to create four different players, all of them would be Hall of Famers. Even now at least 3 of them can be created. That is absurdly mind-boggling.