“F**k Talking”: Damian Lillard Wanted to Bury the Hatchet With Patrick Beverley from the Get-Go

Patrick Beverley and Damian Lillard have been beefing since the 2020 NBA Bubble. However, since being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Milwaukee Bucks, Pat Bev understood it was time he fixed his relationship with the star point guard. In a special episode featuring Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Richard Jefferson, in his ‘The Pat Bev Podcast’, Beverly revealed how he and Dame addressed the issues between them and sorted them out.

It was time the two players squashed the tensions and resolved their issues to create good team chemistry. Beverley talked about meeting Dame at Bobby Portis’ birthday party, just two games after playing in a Bucks jersey. Though Pat Bev admitted he is not the kind of player to first go and talk things out, his priorities in this case were different.

Beverley approached Lillard and said, “What’s up, Dame? Are you alright?… We need to sit down and talk.” Perhaps it seemed like even Lillard understood the importance of setting things in place with his new teammate. Replying to the newly added Bucks veteran, Lillard said,

“F**k talking, let’s just go have dinner.”

Dame’s answer touched Beverley, who didn’t quite expect such a mature response to his peace offering.

Pat Bev admitted that he wouldn’t go out to offer his peace or salutations of fixing his relationship with a player who had once threatened to “whoop his a**”. However, now Dame could see Beverley from a new perspective of being a teammate and a co-athlete at the Milwaukee Bucks.

While mending their relationship, Beverley also advised Dame to try shooting more 40-foot shots while playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. Even if he missed the shot, the rest of the team and the role players could figure out the rest.

“Dame, those 40-foot shots, when you run tour offense with Giannis, you gotta shoot that sh*t. The team needs you to shoot that sh*t. Why? Cause we need to see if you miss how the f**k we gotta rebound,” Pat Bev advised the 2024 All-Star MVP. Surely, Pat Bev and Damian Lillard acted in the interest of their team to sideline their egos and feud to win their first championships together at Milwaukee.

Damian Lillard embraced Pat Bev being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard embraced Patrick Beverley’s trade from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Milwaukee Bucks with open arms. Beverley himself announced the trade on his podcast during the trade deadline day. The beef between the two dates back to the 2020 NBA Bubble, when the Los Angeles Clippers faced the Portland Trail Blazers in the playoffs.

However, Lillard was open to keeping their feud aside to develop a better and healthier relationship with his new teammate. Speaking to the press, Dame talked about Beverley bringing an edge and a defensive tenacity on the perimeter, which the Bucks need on the most urgent basis to fix their problems on the defensive end. Lillard commented on their feud,

“I look forward to working together [with Patrick Beverley]. Our past personal issues don’t trump an opportunity to win a championship.”

The Bucks stand 35-21 in the league and are ranked third in the Eastern Conference, behind the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Under new coach Doc Rivers, the Bucks have unfortunately lost their last two games and have only won three out of their last ten matchups. Perhaps the Bucks might want to garner a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their next game.