Confessing His Reluctance Over Knicks Progressing to ECF, Paul Pierce Reveals Why He Wants Celtics vs Pacers

While the league braces for two impending Game 7s, Paul Pierce is sitting in a comfortable position. The Boston Celtics have already progressed to the Conference Finals and are waiting to find out who their opponent will be. Amidst ongoing speculations, The Truth recently revealed why he would prefer his team to face the Pacers in the Finals instead of the Knicks.

Advertisement

On The Truth Lounge podcast, Pierce talked about the Game 7 context between the Knicks and the Pacers that will decide the Celtics’ opponent for the ECF. He said, “Indiana will be a better test for the Celtics than a depleted Knicks team.”

Even though host Jason Crowe tried to defend the Knicks’ standing, mostly on the back of Jalen Brunson and his postseason form, Pierce wasn’t willing to hear any arguments in favor of the NY franchise.



Brunson is averaging 33.7 points, 7.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 12 games so far in the postseason. The Knicks are also expecting OG Anunoby back before Game 7, which could really bolster their firepower.

Despite the impressive numbers from Brunson, Pierce refused to acknowledge New York as a credible opponent. This is quite a strange take from the 2008 NBA Champion. Because if there really is a chasm of difference between the Knicks and the Pacers, then the series shouldn’t have gone to Game 7.

Making such tall claims against the Knicks might backfire on the 46-year-old because this isn’t the first time that he is writing off Jalen Brunson’s squad in the playoffs this year.

Paul Pierce lost a bet against the New York Knicks

The Knicks are currently tied at 3-3 with the Indiana Pacers in the Semifinals. In just a few hours, we will get to see the final outcome of this series. But let’s roll back the tape to February 27th, when Pierce said on an episode of The Truth Lounge that the Knicks won’t make past the first round of the playoffs.

Putting his pride on the line, he said, “Knicks will not make it out of the first round and I’m standing on that…If the Knicks make it out of the first round, I will wear a Knicks jersey, a Brunson jersey, for a week.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KG: Certified (@kgcertified)

The Celtics legend went on to regret his words when the Knicks knocked out the Philadelphia 76ers 4-2 in the first-round playoffs series. Staying true to his word, Pierce showed up for the taping of an episode of KG Certified wearing a fresh Jalen Brunson Knicks jersey. In a matter of hours, we will find out if the 10-time All-Star will have to eat his words again.