“Got That Space Jam Juice!”: Darius Garland’s Interaction With Tyrese Maxey Left NBA Twitter in Splits

Feb 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) embrace in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers made their way to Philadelphia tonight for their In-Season Tournament matchup with the Sixers. Darius Garland and co. come into town on a three-game streak but a reduced team due to injuries. On the other hand, Tyrese Maxey has been brilliant, and s0 have the Sixers.

The Sixers are 2-1 in the In-Season Tournament, and the Cavs are 1-1. Tonight’s game would decide which team takes the #2 spot in the group behind the Indiana Pacers. Seeing the magnitude of the game, both Maxey and Garland came ready to play. Before the game started, an interaction between the two was recorded by NBA on TNT.

Darius Garland was rubbing Tyrese Maxey’s hand and asking him to transfer his powers.

This was a hilarious sequence right before the game, and it left the fans laughing. Some chose to reply to the same on Twitter and add their inputs. One fan drew comparisons to the ‘secret stuff’ from Space Jam.

On the other hand, seeing how the first half went, fans believe that Garland actually took Maxey’s powers.

In the first half, the Cavaliers looked like the better team, with Darius Garland leading the way. Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers have their work cut out for them in the 2nd half, if they want to keep their In-Season Dream alive.

Tyrese Maxey Has Been Brilliant for the Sixers

So far in this early season, the Sixers have gone 10-3, and a big reason for the same is Tyrese Maxey. He’s averaging 26.8 points and 7.1 assists on 44.6% shooting from the deep. Maxey is one of the three players this season to record a 50-ball. With James Harden gone, Maxey got a chance to step up, and he hasn’t disappointed yet.

In fact, his pairing with Joel Embiid was so good to start the season that Patrick Beverley boldly claimed they were better than Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

At the same time, Richard Jefferson talked about how Maxey is the perfect complement to Embiid.

“He goes within the flow of the system because his intention for the team seems right. It’s not like I’m here to get points, it’s like I have the opportunity. I am going to take it. Here is yours. I will screen, I will come off the bench.”

With the way Maxey is progressing and playing, we’re sure to see more praise coming his way in the future. For now, he needs to get his powers back from Darius Garland.