Claiming An 80/20 Rule Led To His $400,000,000 Fortune, Shaquille O’Neal Shares ‘World’s Number 1 Motivational Speaker’s’ 3 Ways To Success

Shaquille O’Neal is remembered for the success he had on the court as one of the most dominant forces in NBA history. However, Big Diesel was wildly successful off the court as well. Thanks to his numerous investments and endorsements, coupled with his NBA salary, he built an empire worth $400,000,000. And now, he wishes to pass on the secrets of his success to his followers. Recently, giving them a nudge in the right direction, by sharing a video on Instagram, about the three gateways to being successful as a young man.

In order to accumulate his own personal wealth, Shaq followed the 80/20 rule. Appearing on the John Harbinger Show, Shaq revealed that he is 80% humorous and 20% serious most of the time. As such, he has other people handling 90% of his business affairs. And, while he does give his two cents, he knows he would go crazy if he did it himself. Thus, this rule allowed him to build his businesses.

Shaquille O’Neal shares No.1 motivational speaker’s three tips for becoming successful as a young man

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal took to social media to give his young followers some motivation. Having found much success off the basketball court, Shaq knows what it takes to make it big in the business world. But, looking to give his followers that extra edge, he shared an interesting video.

The video in question features Mr. Les Brown. The self-proclaimed No.1 motivational speaker gave young men three tips. The first reminded them that you won’t always get in life what you want, but you get in life what you are. The second revolved around the acronym OQP or Only Quality People, stating that they should practice surrounding themselves with such individuals. And, finally, communication is key, as what you say lets the world know who you are.

It definitely is sound advice. But, this isn’t the first time Shaq has gone out of his way to nurture those who want to make it big like him. He’s constantly posting motivational content on his social media platforms. And, it’s unlikely this will be the last time.

“If you wanna become successful in life young man, number one, you’ve got to change your mindset. You don’t get in life what you want, you get in life what you are. Number two, practice OQP, Only Quality People. And the third thing is that…develop your communication skills because once you open your mouth, you tell the world who you are.”

Shaq is always looking to help those lead lives that ultimately lead to success. It’s the reason why he has reached the heights he has. His determination to help others is what has helped him make millions. And, it’s this philosophy that will see him continue to grow as a businessman.

Shaq is prone to helping people in the spur of the moment no matter the time and no matter the place

As mentioned earlier, Shaquille O’Neal actively looks to help those in need. In fact, he once told the story of how he searches for moms who are hesitant to buy their kids things at Best Buy. And, when he does find someone, he’s the first to offer to pay. After all, $1500 worth of electronics doesn’t mean much to him.

Shaq truly is a gem of a human being, and while he did give his opponents nightmares on the court, there can be no denying that he has won the hearts of many off it.