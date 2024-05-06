JJ Redick Gets Into An Altercation With 17 Year NBA Vet Following His ‘Watered Down’ Comments On Michael Jordan’s Era

JJ Redick has been one of the biggest voices in this podcast era. Starting a show with none other than LeBron James is bound to put you on the map, not that JJ needed it. But lately, his comments have been under a lot of scrutiny, especially his most recent take on Michael Jordan’s era being watered down. While he hoped it would not cause controversy, Redick’s comments did grab the attention of this 17-year-old NBA veteran on X.

JJ Redick recently made an appearance on The Big Podcast With Shaq. Despite being adamant about not wanting to partake in the GOAT debate, Redick’s comments did not sit well with 17-year NBA veteran, Eddie Johnson.

While on the Big podcast, JJ said, “Michael Jordan, during his heyday, six teams were added to the NBA. There were 90 players added to the NBA. Does that not water down? I’m not talking playoffs by the way. No f**king chance we talking playoffs. You’re not telling me that the league for a little bit is gonna be a little watered down?”

JJ Redick does make a valid point. Adding six new teams and 90 new players in the NBA was bound to have diluted the competition and the physicality that the 90’s were known for. Though he mentioned that he was not talking about the playoffs, that does not change his take on the regular season. But Redick’s comments certainly did not sit well with Eddie Johnson who chose to give his take on JJ’s comments on X[Formerly Twitter].

“So says a guy who was 6 years old when the 90’s started! We would have tested your manhood quickly! If anything you would have been relegated to serving water to the veterans until you manned up. Analytic brain would have ran you out the league in the 90’s.”

Redick did not seemed to be in no mood to quarrel, instead simply choosing to mockingly say, “OK Champ.”

However, Eddie wasn’t done speaking his mind out.

“The only time I respond is when you reach back to an era with criticism to justify your point. I happen to think LBJ is the best all around player ever, but I am not saying it’s because the most maniacal & best scorer ever, MJ played in a watered down league to justify it!”

The two went on to exchange a few more tweets back and forth but there wasn’t a solid conclusion to what the outcome was. However, overall, Eddie Johnson seemed to be in the mood to have a conversation with his fellow former NBA player. Unfortunately for him, JJ Redick never seemed to make any kind of effort to entertain him. And so, this incident has now become yet another addition in his list of controversies.

JJ Redick’s controversial takes from the past

This wasn’t the first time JJ Redick took shots at players from what many believe was the ‘golden era’ of basketball. There have been instances when JJ got into with Jerry West after taking shots at Bob Cousy and other NBA legends for instance. And on that occasion, West decided to come back with a little retort of his own.

Jerry West went in depth as to what he felt was wrong with JJ Redick and gave his statements regarding the older generation of players. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was respectful of JJ and gave his insight with a calm demeanor; something you can expect out of a player who is the crescent of the NBA logo.