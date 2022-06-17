“Congrats to the b*tch a** Warriors”: Al Horford’s sister claims she’s salty as she sends a message to Steph Curry and company following Celtics Finals loss

Anna Horford congratulates the ‘b*tch a**’ Warriors after they best the Celtics in 6 games to win the 2022 NBA Finals.

This Golden State Warriors core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green won an NBA championship prior to Kevin Durant joining them, with KD, and then post-KD. This 2022 NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics puts them in an echelon that only the all-time greats get to be a part of.

Of course, this series wasn’t without its slight beef, as most Finals are. Everything from the dust-up between Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green in Game 5 to Marcus Smart being a pest in the earlier games, this was a hard fought series through and through.

Someone who has been extremely vocal during the duration of these 2022 NBA Finals about her love for the Boston Celtics has been Anna Horford, Al Horford’s sister. She’s been on Twitter rooting for her brother’s squad for months now and rightfully so.

However, as the Warriors hoist their 4th Larry O’Brien in 8 years, Ann has a specific message for them.

Anna Horford calls out the Warriors following Game 6 win.

With the Boston Celtics putting on a lackluster show at best in Game 6 to hand the Warriors their 4th title, Anna Horford took to Twitter to show that she isn’t going to take the high road. He message to the Dubs read:

“Congrats to the b*tch a** Warriors. Yes, I’m salty. Yes, it was a sh*tty loss. Love our guys and love how far we came. Sad for my brother who played an amazing game. Go C’s.”

After 15 long seasons in the NBA and making the Conference Finals numerous times with the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics, Al Horford finally got a chance to win an NBA title this season. While this may not have happened, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are as young as they could be.

Getting Finals experience prior to turning 26 is a massive boost to someone’s knowledge of the game and if Horford sticks around for a couple more years, he may be back here with a more seasoned version of both Tatum and Brown.

