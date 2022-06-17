“It wasn’t Stephen Curry, but Jordan Poole who led the Dubs to a historical Finals run!”: Warriors break 50-year record with a 21-0 run on the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

A Jordan Poole-led comeback saw Stephen Curry and Co turnaround a 12-point deficit to a 22-point lead in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals should have been a dominant comeback game by the Boston Celtics in TD Garden. It sure started like it.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the attack and took a 14-2 lead to start the game on Thursday, but an Andrew Wiggins 3-pointer started things off for the Dubs that will have them go on a historical Finals run.

It wasn’t the probable FMVP Stephen Curry, not Game 6-Klay, but Jordan Poole, who would lead the Warriors, shooting 3/3 from the perimeter to a 21-0 run and take the game back by storm.

The Warriors’ 21-0 run was the longest scoring run in a Finals game in the last 50 years 😳 (h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/SYlFSToKrF — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2022

Also read: “Stephen Curry likes it and wants to put a 4th ring on it!”: Warriors’ star knocks down a 35-feet shot, celebrates with a very ‘Beyonce’ like energy

Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole-led Warriors wreak havoc in Boston

From a 22-16 scoreline with just under 3 minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Dubs went on a 21-0 scoring run to make it 22-37, two minutes into the second quarter. At a point, they even took a 21-point lead with under 3 minutes remaining before the half-time whistle.

Although the half ended with a scoreline of 39-54, Celtics fans were livid with the performance by their team on the biggest stage. They had to, after seeing a 38-point swing by the 3x champions in a quarter, while their team couldn’t even get half of that.

21-0 run in Game 6 of the Finals with the season on the line. At home. Pathetic showing — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) June 17, 2022

The Celtics during that run pic.twitter.com/B13nyYbqJf — Adam Silver  (@AdamSiIverNBA) June 17, 2022

As a Jazz fan who suffered through Game 4 in 1998, this is a shocking statistic! — Quinn Price (@qlprice_42) June 17, 2022

Well, to be fair, it was much more the greatness of Steve Kerr and Co than the lack of anything by the Cs. Warriors lead the game by 22 points with 6 minutes remaining in the 3rd, as we speak.

Also read: “Jordan Poole shows up rocking a Klay Thompson 2011 draft night shirt”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors look to close things in Boston