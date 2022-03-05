“I go out on the floor and look for a LeBron hater and I’m just like ‘Oh, I found this motherf****r, I’m ready to go tonight”‘: LeBron James reveals his biggest source to seek motivation

NBA superstar LeBron James reveals the secret to his motivation, which requires only 20 minutes.

The all-time greats always look for ways to ignite the fire within them, as winning beyond a certain point makes a player hit the block. All the big names in the sporting world have their coping mechanisms and various processes of motivating themselves.

We all know how Michael Jordan took things personally, courtesy of The Last Dance, or the late Kobe Bryant would trash talk his opponents to get the better out of himself. Recently, LeBron James revealed his pre-game motivation. The King takes a mere 20-minutes to be all pumped before the tip-off.

The modern age of sports has never seen a polarizing superstar, unlike LeBron James. The four-time champion has every move of his monitored. His critics and haters never seize a moment to nitpick even if he has the greatest of performances or achieves a career milestone.

Also read: “I try to make the game easier for Joel Embiid”: James Harden doesn’t want the seven-foot center to dribble the ball too much or play 1-on-1 but rather get him easy looks at the basket

Over the years, James has developed the maturity and wisdom for dealing with the noise surrounding him. The four-time Finals MVP uses it as one of his sources of motivation.

LeBron James reveals the secret sauce of his motivation.

Unfortunately, James hasn’t been able to get the Lakers motivated enough to win as he does individually for himself. The eighteen-time All-Star has been the primary vehicle of the team despite it having the likes of multiple-time All-Stars in Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

One wonders how James can perform consistently despite his team falling apart on a nightly basis. For years, the superstar has carried his teams. Thus proving he’s a one-man wrecking crew. The former scoring champion revealed his pre-game motivation routine recently.

“I go out on the floor and look for a LeBron hater. I just need one of them. It’s like 20 minutes before the game starts and I’m just like ‘Oh, I found this motherf****r, I’m ready to go tonight.”‘

Via: Legion Hoops

Considering the polarizing following of James, it wouldn’t be difficult for him to find a hater. At 37-years of age, James is currently averaging 28.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 6.2 APG, and 1.5 SPG. James is shooting an impressive 51.9% from the field despite the Lakers being eight games below +500.

Also read: “Bronny James, c’mon, we need you out of Sierra Canyon”: Charles Barkley requests LeBron James’ eldest son to come to the Lakers’ aid after their embarrassing loss against the Clippers

With the last leg of the season left, one hopes the Lakers can find ways to win games and capitalize on James’ closing championship window.