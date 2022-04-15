“The Clippers didn’t think Anthony Davis was a leader or tough”: NBA analyst Colin Cowherd makes a shocking disclosure about The Brow

NBA analyst Colin Cowherd makes a sensational revelation regarding Anthony Davis, stating that the LA Clippers didn’t want to acquire The Brow.

Troubles continue to mount for Lakers big man Anthony Davis, whose durability remains a matter of concern. Post winning his first championship in the Orlando Bubble, AD has been seen more often in his street clothes than the purple and gold uniform.

The eight-time All-Star has missed 76-games over the past two seasons. AD’s injury woes continue to be a problem for the Lakers, with an aging LeBron James and an out-of-form Russell Westbrook. In what many believed, Davis was the next face of the franchise, which seems highly doubtful now.

The Lakers are staring at tumultuous off-season, with many potential layoffs making their way. The firing of head coach Frank Vogel is the most recent example. According to reports, trading Davis is certainly not off the table.

During a recent segment of the Colin Cowherd podcast, the veteran analyst shed some light on how Davis could have potentially ended up playing for the Clippers.

The Clippers organization was skeptical of having Anthony Davis on board.

At the time, Davis was trying to force his way out of the small market franchise New Orleans Pelicans. While James and Rich Paul were trying to go to any lengths to acquire Davis, the Clippers were a favorable destination too.

Reportedly, AD did not mind heading to the Clippers. However, the Steve Ballmer franchise wasn’t optimistic about getting Davis on board as they felt the former Kentucky player lacked leadership and was injury-prone.

“I had a good source inside the Clippers that told me when AD was on the market, they didn’t think he was (a) a leader or (b) tough,” he said. “They thought he was gifted. And they didn’t think he would play through injuries. They didn’t think he worked out enough. The idea was everybody loved A.D., and the Clippers have a very deep roster, very shrewd front office. They didn’t love him. And their takeaway was he has to be led. He can’t lead.”

Nonetheless, Davis would finally end up with the Lakers, while the Clippers signed the superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Though the Clippers were right about AD in hindsight, injury woes plagued their roster too, with Kawhi missing the entire 2021-22 season.

Despite all the scrutiny around Davis, he did bring the Lakers a championship unlike the Clippers, which haven’t made a Finals appearance since the inception of their franchise.

There is no doubt when healthy, AD is a top 10 player in the league. Unfortunately, injuries continue to haunt him.