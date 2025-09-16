“Continue Not to Cheat the Game”: LeBron James Spills the Beans on His Two-Decade-Long Success in the NBA

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It’s remarkable for any NBA player to continue playing at 41 years old, but to still be dominating is otherworldly. LeBron James’ ability to perform at a high level at his age could only sense only with cheat codes. Many have tried to find out what his recipe for success is and have come to no avail. 22 years later, he finally reveals the secret to his long-standing success.

Advertisement

Before LeBron James prepares for the start of training camp, he is currently on a press tour in China. His most recent appearance came in the form of an interview with CCTV. LeBron received many questions regarding his development into the legendary basketball player he is today.

The interview host brought out a picture of James from his very first NBA game. He proceeded to ask the Los Angeles Lakers superstar if he had ever envisioned his career blossoming into what it is. James didn’t attempt to put forth an illegitimate facade.

“I can’t say that I would sit here and say that I would know my success 22 years later,” James said. “But I would be able to say that I knew that I would commit to my craft and I will be the greatest basketball player that I could be for me. And I wouldn’t cheat the process.”

Once James made it to the NBA, he knew his life would never be the same. After all, he was the most hyped prospect arguably in NBA history. However, he wasn’t the first player to stand at 6-foot-9 and be athletic. If he truly wanted to stand apart from the rest, it required hard work.

That is exactly what James did, leading to the polished player who remains today. The interviewer sought any secrets that James utilized to enact this level of longevity. The four-time NBA champion’s answer was quite simple.

“I think it’s my dedication. The man above has given me so many blessings, and then I just try to take full advantage of them by continuing to dedicate, continue not to cheat the game, continue to work on it, continue to work on my craft,” James revealed.

In the wise words of Kevin Durant, “Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.” That can certainly apply to the approach James has had throughout his career. His 21 consecutive All-NBA selections are more than enough evidence to support his claim.

Going into this season, it is widely being debated whether this would be the last year of James’ career. There are others who believe while he may not retire, his days of playing ball for the Lakers might be coming to an end.

But regardless of what it turns out to be, better believe that James will walk on to the court with the exact same work ethic. And at the end of the day, that is all anybody can control.