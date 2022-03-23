“We’re playing stupid and getting punked by the Magic, one of the worst teams in the league”: Draymond Green blasts his GSW after suffering an embarrassing loss vs Cole Anthony and co.

Draymond Green blasts the Golden State Warriors for “playing stupid” after losing to the Orlando Magic, “one of the worst teams in the league”.

The Golden State Warriors had a great start to the season. Initially, with Stephen Curry playing like an MVP frontrunner, Draymond Green playing like a legit DPOY candidate, and Jordan Poole seeming to be a MIP candidate, the Warriors were one of the best and deadliest teams in the association.

After going on a 9-game win streak from late January to the second week of February, Steve Kerr’s boys have been on a downward spiral. Since February 9th, GSW has played 18 games and has an awful 6-12 record.

Yes, Draymond and Steph missed several games due to injuries and didn’t even play one entire game together during this stretch. However, they have lost to some really weak teams during this period – the Knicks, the Blazers, the Spurs. And today, the 6-time champs lost yet another game to a team they shouldn’t have – the Orlando Magic.

Not our night. pic.twitter.com/eEqUsBtBSd — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 23, 2022

“I think we’re playing soft”: Draymond Green on the loss to the Magic

In an embarrassing state of affairs, the ailing Orlando Magic, who have already been eliminated from playoffs contention, played some incredible basketball and defeated the title contenders 94-90.

The Magic were overall a better team tonight – out-assisting, out-stealing, out-blocking, out-shooting, and even committing lesser turnover than the Warriors. And calling the Warriors’ game “soft”, Green didn’t hold back on his critics towards his team’s subpar performance. In the postgame presser, Dray went on to say:

“I think we’re playing soft. We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball and we’re getting punked.”

“To execute it requires a certain level of physicality,” Draymond Green told ClutchPoints. “No disrespect to Orlando Magic, but that’s one of the worst teams in the league. We can’t match that with them. So if you can’t match that with them, you’re definitely not going to do it against a great team.”

“We’re playing soft. We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball and we’re getting punked. … No disrespect to the Orlando Magic but that’s one of the worst teams in the league” – Draymond after tonight’s loss (via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/PeseVYpGcM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 23, 2022

The Warriors have a fairly tough remaining schedule ahead of them. Playing without Curry for these last 10 games, it’ll be interesting to see where Golden State ends up on the Western Conference standings.