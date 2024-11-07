“Cooper Flagg to the 76ers!”: Tyrese Maxey’s Hamstring Injury Leads to Fans Calling Them a Lottery Team

The Philadelphia 76ers can’t seem to escape the injury bug, and their star point guard Tyrese Maxey is the most recent domino to fall. Following the Sixers’ 110-98 loss to the Clippers, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Maxey will miss a couple of weeks with a right hamstring injury. The news sent fans into a frenzy, with some referring to the franchise as a lottery team.

The unfortunate news comes just a handful of games away from 2023 MVP Joel Embiid’s expected season debut on November 12 against the Knicks. Embiid is serving a three-game suspension following an incident with reporter Marcus Hayes in the locker room. Instead, the Sixers and their fans will have to wait further for the team’s new big three to play a game together.

In addition, Philadelphia is tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 1-6 with the Bucks. Following the news, fans weren’t shy in their opinions regarding the team. One fan instantly wrote off the season, claiming projected 2025 top overall pick, Duke forward Cooper Flagg will be going to the Sixers.

Cooper Flagg to the 76ers — Bash (@Bashes) November 7, 2024

One fan claimed the Sixers aren’t overcoming the injury-prone narratives anytime soon.

First PG. Then Embiid. Now Maxey? Sixers not beating their all-ambulance team allegations 😭😭😭 — JBond (@jbondwagon) November 7, 2024

This is a huge blow to Maxey, who expanded on last season’s breakout year. He’s currently averaging 27.6 points, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. There is still time for the Sixers to turn around their season. However, their abysmal start to the season has resulted in a large mountain for them to climb.

Maxey’s injury in-depth

Maxey didn’t play the fourth quarter in the Sixers matchup against the Clippers due to the hamstring injury. The All-Star guard could be seen limping toward Philadelphia’s locker room as he exited from the game.

Didn’t love the look of Tyrese Maxey walking off the court He was ruled out with right hamstring soreness pic.twitter.com/dZbhOYgmqQ — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) November 7, 2024

ESPN’s Shams Charania joined ‘First Take’ to provide more information regarding Maxey’s injury. He revealed that it is a soft tissue injury and the Sixers are “going to take it very seriously.”

Hamstring injuries can have a huge negative impact on a player, especially guards. James Harden suffered a hamstring injury during his tenure with the Nets, and it severely impacted his athleticism. The Sixers’ caution with Maxey is to ensure that he is at his full capabilities once he returns.