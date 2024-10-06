“Could Be My Daughter One Day”: Jimmy Butler Talks About the Growth of the WNBA

The WNBA’s 28th season attracted over 54 million unique viewers across all platforms. In-game attendance also skyrocketed with the league selling out 109 more games than they did last season. The growth hasn’t gone unnoticed by the NBA community as Jimmy Butler commended the league’s growth during his appearance on CNN.

Host Laura Coates had asked the six-time All-Star about his feelings about the boom of the WNBA. “I love it,” Butler said. “I have a daughter, so, this could be my daughter one of these days. I pray that that’s my daughter one of these days.”

Butler’s daughter, Rylee, was born in 2019. So “one of these days” is still at least a decade away.

But much like Kobe Bryant, who wanted to see his daughter play in the WNBA, Jimmy is excited by the opportunities the league’s growth will create for young women like his daughter. The 35-year-old added that the league has created teachable moments for him as well.

“I learned how to do so many things better on the floor because of women. I show my daughter tons of women’s highlights, of what it takes to be a pro, what it’s like to be a role model. So, they teach me so much, they teach my daughter so much and I’m grateful. Very, very grateful,” the Miami Heat star added.

His gratitude toward the WNBA was evident during the off-season. The NBA star was spotted in Los Angeles during a WNBA game.

Jimmy Butler was rooting for Cameron Brink and the Sparks

On June 8th, the Dallas Wings were in town to face the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Jimmy Buckets was there to support the home side. He featured in a video on the Sparks’ Instagram page where he praised the rookie center, Cameron Brink.

“Hey, shoutout to you Cam. Thank you for all the love, thank you for all the support. You are going to change this game for the better, I know it. I promise it. I’m here, everybody else is going to be here. Keep doing what you’re doing,” Butler stated.

Inspired by the appreciation, the #2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds to help her team secure the 81-72 win against Arike Ogunbowale’s side.

Jimmy enjoyed the display put on by both sides. He was interviewed courtside as well, when he said, “Women can hoop…They can do everything we can do if not more…They came up here to put on a show, and I love it.”

With growing support from NBA superstars like Butler and Curry, the WNBA is becoming a staple around the nation. In fact, Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever attracted more fans this year than the NBA’s Indiana Pacers did last season. It’s just one of the many incredible feats achieved by the young league this season.