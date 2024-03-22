mobile app bar

“One of the Vince Carter’s of the NBA”: 3x NBA Champ Predicts ‘Lower Tier Superstar’ Anthony Edwards’ Future

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"One of the Vince Carter's of the NBA": 3x NBA Champ Predicts 'Lower Tier Superstar' Anthony Edwards' Future

Credits: Mar 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards‘ poster dunk on John Collins has been the talk of the town for the past few days. Although there are plenty of conversations surrounding Ant-Man, be it him being one of the best young talents in the league, or his comparisons with Michael Jordan etc. that dunk against the Jazz has taken everyone by surprise. Recently, Danny Green talked about it on Inside the Green Room podcast.

Green said that he might start a campaign for the athletes who are getting “punched” in the face by Edwards. He clarified that Ant-Man is not literally punching players but the dunks he is making on them are nothing short of an actual punch in the face.

Only a few days ago, Green said that Edwards is a lower tier superstar, however, now, he is willing to put him next to the greats such as Vince Carter.

Green said, “I feel like every month, there’s a new career dunk for him. It was the best dunk of my career, throw it off the backboard, catch a body, catch another body…He’s gonna be one of the Vince Carter’s of the NBA.”

View on Website

Clearly, Ant-Man is making an effect with his plays and is changing people’s perspective towards him in the process.

The three-time NBA champion said that even though the styles don’t match between Carter and Edwards, but they are just as effective and are capable of handing another player an embarrassment of a lifetime. Green said that at this pace, Ant-Man is destined to be one of the best dunkers in the history of the league.

The best dunk of Anthony Edwards’ career

While Green believes that Edwards is churning out these dunks every other month, the Wolves star is pretty content in acknowledging that the one on Collins was the best dunk of his career. In a clip uploaded by Chaz NBA on YouTube, Edwards can be seen watching his dunk and then giving a hilarious reaction to it. Ant-Man said, “Ay, that’s the best dunk of my career, I’m not gonna lie.”

View on Website

Even though he seemed excited while watching the footage, his immediate reaction after the dunk was very different. That was due to the fact that as he finished his dunk over Collins, Edwards ended up dislocating his finger on the left hand. While he believes this one to be his best so far, if we consider the form that he is in, we might soon see the 22-year-old dunking on someone else that would surpass this one in quality.

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Read more from Prateek Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these